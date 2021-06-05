Appalachian offers all-renewable electricity to its customers — for a price

About 60% of Appalachian’s electricity is produced by coal-burning power plants. Another 19% is from natural gas. Both fuels generate greenhouse gases that Virginia is now trying to check.

In what is essentially a bookkeeping exercise, Appalachian must demonstrate that it has enough capacity from renewable sources to serve the customers who pay for it.

Currently, that capacity consists of nine hydroelectric facilities — dams such as the one near Smith Mountain Lake — and five wind farms, none of them in Virginia. When the company begins its first venture into solar energy later this year, purchasing power from an industrial-scale facility in Campbell County, that electricity will be added to the mix.

Those sources provide power to all customers, regardless of whether they’re enrolled in the renewable energy program.

With the $4.25 premium, “you’re not getting anything you haven’t gotten before,” Cleveland said. “You’re just paying more for it.”

In a brief filed with the SCC, Appalachian acknowledged that “participating customers will still consume the same electrons as they did before they signed up, but will be able to make the legal claim that they are consuming 100% renewable energy just by paying a small premium.”