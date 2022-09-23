 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Appalachian Power appoints new president and chief operating officer

Appalachian Power Co. has a new president and chief operating officer.

Aaron Walker, who has been with the utility that provides electricity to 500,000-some customers in Western Virginia since 2020, began work this week in the top job.

Walker succeeds Chris Beam, who was appointed executive vice president of energy services of American Electric Power, Appalachian's parent company.

“Since joining Appalachian Power in 2020, I’ve had the privilege of working with dedicated team members to safely provide clean, reliable and affordable energy to fuel growth in our service territory,” Walker said in an announcement from the company.

He will be based in Appalachian's main office in Charleston, West Virginia.

Walker most recently served as vice president of distribution operations for Appalachian and was responsible for construction, engineering, maintenance and operations.

Previously, he was the plant manager of AEP's Rockport Plant in Indiana. He joined AEP in 2005 as a process engineer and has served in a variety of roles since then.

Appalachian has a total of about 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

