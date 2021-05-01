Appalachian Power customers could see their monthly bills rise by $22. Here's how

By the assessment of Appalachian Power Co., its monthly bill for an average residential customer was one penny less at the end of 2019 than it was a decade earlier.

A report from the State Corporation Commission looks at a slightly different time frame, from 2007 to 2020, and concludes that bills went up by $42.42 a month, an increase of nearly 64%.

The details quickly get complicated. But this much is clear: Appalachian is seeking a series of future rate hikes — either from the SCC or the Virginia Supreme Court — that would add another $22 to the tab for someone who consumes 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month in their home.

It started a year ago, when the utility sought an increase in its base rates that would up the average residential customer’s bill by about $10. The SCC denied that request, but Appalachian is asking the Supreme Court to reverse the commission and allow the increase.

The rest of the possible increase comes from rate adjustment clauses, often called riders because of the way they catch a ride on the monthly bill, adding charges for things such as the costs of fuel or delivering electricity to a customer.