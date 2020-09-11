Appalachian Power plans upgrade in Roanoke County technology center

Appalachian Power Co. is planning an upgrade to its transmission system that will improve service to a business park in Roanoke County.
The project includes a new office building, a substation and about a quarter-mile of transmission line in the county’s Center for Research and Technology.
“This investment provides benefits for both our company and the community,” Larry Jackson, Appalachian’s director of external affairs, said in an announcement this week.
A 60,000-square foot office building will be built in the park, which is off Interstate 81 in western Roanoke County.
The technology center currently has two tenants — Tecton Products and Novozymes — and the improved service should help in efforts to attract more, said Jill Loope, the county’s director of economic development. Up to five sites are available on about 175 acres.
Appalachian has worked with county officials to promote the park as a data center, which would host large-scale computer systems. Microsoft Corp. considered the site and one in Christiansburg for a $499 million data center that it ultimately built in Mecklenburg County.
Construction is expected to start next spring and be completed by the end of the year. About 50 of Appalachian’s transmission employees will be relocated to the new office building.
Company officials said it is too early to say how much the project will cost.
Landowners in the area will receive a packet in the mail with details and an opportunity to comment. The company will also hold a virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/Glenmary.
