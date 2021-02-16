Appalachian Power seeks bids for renewable energy projects

Appalachian Power Co. is renewing its search for renewable energy.

The utility announced Monday that it has issued a request for proposals, inviting developers of solar and wind projects to submit bids for consideration by March 31.

After long relying predominantly on coal and more recently natural gas, Appalachian is being pushed to pursue renewable energy by the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a sweeping law that requires it to produce all carbon-free electricity to its state customers by 2050.

Appalachian said its solicitation, in which it seeks to acquire resources that would generate up to 300 megawatts of electricity, is the first in a series planned this year to comply with the law.

“Certainly the industries are excited to see the RFPs out, and we look forward to working with Appalachian,” said Rachel Smucker, Virginia policy and development manager for Chesapeake Solar & Storage Association, a trade group for solar developers.

Although Appalachian had been making efforts to diversify its energy portfolio before the Clean Economy Act was passed last year by the General Assembly, results have so far been slow.