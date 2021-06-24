Appalachian Power seeks rate increase to prolong the lives of 2 coal plants

“The electric utility industry is in the midst of an unprecedented transition,” he told SCC hearing examiner Ann Berkebile, referring to a 2020 state law that requires Appalachian to use all carbon-free electricity by 2050.

“At the end of the day, no one knows what the next 20 or 30 years will hold,” he said.

Appalachian says that making improvements to the Amos and Mountaineer plants, and thus extending their lifespans to 2040, will provide flexibility as the utility navigates the challenges of acquiring enough solar and wind resources to serve its approximately 524,000 customers in Virginia.

For example, Summerlin said, the solar panels needed by the company could require up to 66 square miles, which amounts to an area about the size of Richmond.

While those details will take years to work out, Appalachian is seeking rate adjustment clauses to cover about $250 million it needs to spend on upgrades to unlined coal ash ponds at the two West Virginia plants.

If the retrofits are not made, federal environmental laws would force the plants to close by 2028. Half of the costs are being sought through a rate increase request that is pending before regulators in West Virginia, where Appalachian has about 458,000 customers.