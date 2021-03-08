Appalachian Power seeks rate increase

Appalachian Power Co. is seeking another rate increase, this time for improvements to its transmission infrastructure.

If approved by the State Corporation Commission, the increase would add about $11 to the monthly bill of an average residential customer, the utility said in a news release Monday.

The request comes as the SCC considers another request, made by Appalachian last year, that would cost another $10 a month for a residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month.

A third application, filed in December to cover the costs of environmental improvements to the utility’s two coal-fired power plants in West Virginia, would tack on another $2.50 a month.

Although none of the requests has been approved yet, it appears that ratepayers will face higher costs, “especially when you put them all together,” said Irene Leech, a consumer studies professor at Virginia Tech.

Rate increases are often made in separate and multiple categories, making it difficult for the typical customer — and even regular observers — to keep track of them all, Leech said.

One year ago this month, the company requested an overall increase of 5% in its base rates.