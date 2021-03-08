Appalachian Power seeks rate increase

Appalachian Power Co. is seeking another rate increase, this time for improvements to its transmission infrastructure.
If approved by the State Corporation Commission, the increase would add about $11 to the monthly bill of an average residential customer, the utility said in a news release Monday.
The request comes as the SCC considers another request, made by Appalachian last year, that would cost another $10 a month for a residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month.
A third application, filed in December to cover the costs of environmental improvements to the utility’s two coal-fired power plants in West Virginia, would tack on another $2.50 a month.
Although none of the requests has been approved yet, it appears that ratepayers will face higher costs, “especially when you put them all together,” said Irene Leech, a consumer studies professor at Virginia Tech.
Rate increases are often made in separate and multiple categories, making it difficult for the typical customer — and even regular observers — to keep track of them all, Leech said.
One year ago this month, the company requested an overall increase of 5% in its base rates.
Following a five-day hearing last September, the SCC found that Appalachian had earned a profit within its authorized range over the past three years, which meant that state law did not allow a base rate increase. The commission has since agreed to reconsider the case, and Appalachian has also indicated that it may appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court.
Appalachian said its most recent rate increase request marks the first time since 2017 that it has sought to recover the costs of upgrading its transmission system.
In its news release, the utility said it was “making significant investments in transmission infrastructure to improve grid reliability and accommodate the anticipated growth in renewable generation.”
About $20 million will be spent to improve the power grid in the Lynchburg area, and improvements to two lines in Wythe and Smyth counties have already been made, company spokeswoman Teresa Hall said.
Through a rate adjustment clause, the company is seeking to increase by nearly $113 million the amount it spends — currently about $225 million — on transmission infrastructure improvements.
Such a clause allows utilities to adjust parts of their bills periodically for specific costs not included in their base rates.
Appalachian cited declining energy sales over the past four years and an increase in the transmission fee charged by PJM, an independent organization that oversees the power grid in Virginia and 12 other states.