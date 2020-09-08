Appalachian Power seeks rate reduction while larger increase is pending

Customers of Appalachian Power Co. could soon pay less for the fuel used to generate their electricity. But any savings may be eclipsed by an increase in base rates.

Appalachian announced Tuesday that it has asked the State Corporation Commission to approve a reduction in the fuel factor portion of its monthly bills.

If approved by the SCC, the annual adjustment would trim $3 from the bill of an average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month.

The proposal is being made independently of Appalachian’s request to increase its base rate by 6% for residential customers, which would lead to a $10 hike in monthly bills.

The SCC is scheduled to hold a multi-day hearing on that request starting Sept. 14. If approved, the base rate increase would take effect early next year.

Base rates take into account a customer’s energy usage and all costs to produce it. The SCC reviews base rates to ensure they are providing neither insufficient nor excessive revenues, while allowing for an investor-owned utility’s need to provide a return to its shareholders.

The fuel factor, which amounts to about 20% of a residential customer’s bill, is limited to the company’s cost for coal and natural gas.