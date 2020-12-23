 Skip to main content
Appalachian Power seeks to recoup cost of improvements to coal-fired plants
Appalachian Power Co. is seeking permission to charge its customers for environmental improvements to two of its coal-fired power plants.

If approved, the request filed Wednesday with the State Corporation Commission would result in a $2.50 monthly increase for an average residential customer, or one that uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.

Although Appalachian no longer operates coal-burning power plants in Virginia, two in West Virginia provide more than half of the electricity supplied to more than 500,000 customers in Virginia.

The utility needs to invest about $250 million in the John Amos and Mountaineer plants to comply with rules relating to the handling of coal ash and wastewater discharge systems, it said in a news release.

“This investment in our existing coal plants is all about balance,” the release quoted Chris Beam, Appalachian’s president and chief operating officer, as saying.

“While we are planning investments in renewables in both Virginia and West Virginia, consistent with state legislation, we also need to invest in these plants because they will continue to play an important role in maintaining affordability and reliability for our customers.”

The company is asking that it be allowed to recover the costs of closing ash ponds at the plants and moving the coal residue to regulated landfills, among other actions required by federal regulations.

Appalachian is seeking an environmental rate adjustment clause, which would take effect in October 2021.

The request is being made independently of one for an overall 5% base rate increase, which the SCC denied last month. The commission has since granted Appalachian’s petition to reconsider thatdecision.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

