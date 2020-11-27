Appalachian Power to appeal SCC's decision denying a rate increase

Appalachian Power Co. is contesting a state agency’s denial of its request to raise the price of the electricity it provides to about a half-million customers in western Virginia.
In a notice filed Wednesday with the State Corporation Commission, Appalachian said it will appeal the commission’s finding from the day before that it is not entitled to a base rate increase.
Wednesday's brief filing does not include grounds for the appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court; that will happen after the company fully reviews a 38-page ruling in which the SCC denied an increase that would have cost the average residential customer an extra $10 a month.
After hearing five days of testimony in September and reviewing thousands of pages of documents, the SCC determined that Appalachian’s earnings over the three-year period that ended Dec. 31, 2019, fell within a range that did not allow an increase under state law but also prevented a refund to customers.
Appalachian had nearly $2 million in excess earnings for the triennial review period, the SCC found.
The company was authorized to have a return on equity of 9.42%. By that standard, the SCC reviewed base rates over the three-year period to ensure that they provided neither insufficient nor excessive revenues, while allowing for the investor-owned utility’s need to provide a return in its shareholders.
Based on its findings, the regulatory agency determined that Appalachian earned a return on equity of 9.48% over the past three years. State law dictates that because the company’s over-earnings were not more than 70 basis points above the authorized rate, customers were not entitled to a refund. But because the return was also not more than 70 points below 9.42%, Appalachian was not allowed to raise rates.
While conceding that it earned above its authorized rate in 2017 and 2018, Appalachian contended that its return in 2019 was just 3.8% — in large part due to earnings being offset that year by the costs of the early retirement of several coal-fired power plants. That in turn brought its three-year average down far enough to justify a rate increase, the utility maintained.
Critics pointed out that the coal plants were actually closed in 2015, calling Appalachian's accounting practices "unconscionable."
The SCC found that the utility “fundamentally changed course” when it decided at the very end of the three-year review period to write off about $88 million for the coal plants.
Appalachian had argued that state law did not give the SCC authority to make adjustments to its calculations. Doing so — which led in large part to the commission’s finding that Appalachian was not entitled to raise rates — “cannot be reconciled with the protections afforded by the federal and state constitutions,” the utility said in filings.
But in its final order, the SCC said it would not follow an invitation to “avoid such entanglement” by giving greater weight to the company’s evidence.
“The commission recognizes that the public interest is not well served if a utility is permitted to charge its customers more than necessary to earn a reasonable return. Likewise, the public interest is also not well served if a utility is unable to earn a reasonable return,” the order stated.
“We must reject, however, the company’s invitation to abdicate the Commission’s statutory duty and discretion in this proceeding by purposefully giving greater weight to certain evidence in an effort to engineer Appalachian’s desired historical earnings."
