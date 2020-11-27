Appalachian Power to appeal SCC's decision denying a rate increase

Based on its findings, the regulatory agency determined that Appalachian earned a return on equity of 9.48% over the past three years. State law dictates that because the company’s over-earnings were not more than 70 basis points above the authorized rate, customers were not entitled to a refund. But because the return was also not more than 70 points below 9.42%, Appalachian was not allowed to raise rates.

While conceding that it earned above its authorized rate in 2017 and 2018, Appalachian contended that its return in 2019 was just 3.8% — in large part due to earnings being offset that year by the costs of the early retirement of several coal-fired power plants. That in turn brought its three-year average down far enough to justify a rate increase, the utility maintained.

Critics pointed out that the coal plants were actually closed in 2015, calling Appalachian's accounting practices "unconscionable."

The SCC found that the utility “fundamentally changed course” when it decided at the very end of the three-year review period to write off about $88 million for the coal plants.