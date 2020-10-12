Apple orchards, corn mazes, pumpkin patches lure visitors seeking safe outings

The uptick in traffic is likely the result of families looking for something they can safely do together, Johnson said.

“They don’t care whether there’s apples there or not, as long as they can get out there and wander around,” he said.

Layman Family Farms in Blue Ridge usually hosts between 16,000 and 18,000 students on field trips. But this fall, as many students are spending at least part of the week learning from home, Eric Layman expects to have no more than a handful of home school groups.

And that’s on top of all the spring field trips being canceled when schools shut down altogether.

But Layman decided to go forward with the fall festival. He said it’s seemed a bit busier than usual, but he can’t tell if that’s in response to the pandemic or simply good weather.

“From what I see, I think our numbers, besides losing all of our field trips, I think we’re going to be OK,” Layman said. “It’s going to be worth opening.”

The farm has made some adjustments. There’s no corn bin — kind of like a sandbox, but filled with corn. Hay rides are at half capacity. Picnic tables are spread farther apart. High-touch surfaces are cleaned more often.