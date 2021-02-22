Application period begins for future opening on Roanoke-based federal court

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have called for applications for an expected vacancy on the Roanoke-based U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
Applications are due March 8.
Judge James Jones announced this month that he will shift to senior status, a form of semi-retirement, on Aug. 30.
Applicants start the process by completing a judicial vacancy questionnaire. It requests a description of 10 significant legal matters litigated, financial background including net worth, and health status. Applicants are asked to disclose any potential conflicts of interest and describe any instance of being the subject of a complaint, investigation or arrest. The form runs 11 pages.
In the typical process, candidates approved for interviews will then meet privately with a panel of lawyers assembled by the senators and a judicial evaluation panel at the State Bar of Virginia. Warner and Kaine said they will consider those groups' reviews and then recommend a name or names to the White House. President Joe Biden will name a nominee, whom the Senate will either confirm or reject. A federal judgeship brings employment for life.
Based on past practice, the soonest the public will find out who's in the running would be when the state bar releases its written candidate evaluations.
By setting a March 8 deadline, Warner and Kaine appear to want to see the White House move quickly on the Western District judgeship, said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond. There are 54 district judge vacancies, each subject to the same potentially months-long selection process, Tobias said.
A White House official wrote to senators in December giving a heads-up about the process.
Biden wants to nominate people for U.S. attorney and U.S. marshal posts and district judgeships "who reflect the best of America, and who look like America," Dana Remus, now White House counsel, wrote. "We therefore ask that you propose talented individuals who would bring to these critically important roles a wide range of life and professional experiences, including those based on their race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, veteran status, and disability."
Judicial nominees in particular should be "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life," the letter said.