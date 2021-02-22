Application period begins for future opening on Roanoke-based federal court

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have called for applications for an expected vacancy on the Roanoke-based U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Applications are due March 8.

Judge James Jones announced this month that he will shift to senior status, a form of semi-retirement, on Aug. 30.

Applicants start the process by completing a judicial vacancy questionnaire. It requests a description of 10 significant legal matters litigated, financial background including net worth, and health status. Applicants are asked to disclose any potential conflicts of interest and describe any instance of being the subject of a complaint, investigation or arrest. The form runs 11 pages.

In the typical process, candidates approved for interviews will then meet privately with a panel of lawyers assembled by the senators and a judicial evaluation panel at the State Bar of Virginia. Warner and Kaine said they will consider those groups' reviews and then recommend a name or names to the White House. President Joe Biden will name a nominee, whom the Senate will either confirm or reject. A federal judgeship brings employment for life.