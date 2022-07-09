Applications open for CFNRV's Responsive Grant program

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is accepting applications for its 2022 Responsive Grant program for organizations serving the New River Valley. These grants provide up to $4,000 in operating support to further the general mission and work of an organization, rather than for a specific program, project or purpose.

Eligible organizations include registered 501c3 organizations serving the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski and Wythe, and the city of Radford, along with units of local government such as a library or school. Last year, this program awarded $184,772 in grants to 56 nonprofits that focus their work on a variety of areas, including poverty, environmental conservation, health, education and the arts.

“Each year, I’m excited to be a part of the grants distribution process and learn how nonprofits serving our region are innovating and bettering our community,” said Eric Chapman, CFNRV board member and chair of the grant distribution committee. “As a New River Valley resident with family throughout the region, I’m proud to play a role in providing this funding for the betterment of our communities."

By awarding grants for operating support, nonprofits have the flexibility and autonomy to direct their spending where it is needed most. Nonprofits demonstrating strong management with a clear track-record of accomplishments and process for measuring effectiveness are given priority consideration.

“We strive to make the application process easy while collecting information that gives us a good sense of the needs the organization is addressing, and their programs,” said Jessica Wirgau, CEO of the CFNRV. “In their online application, organizations tell us about their core mission, how they measure effectiveness, and the challenges they are facing. We also ask for some basic financial information and an operating budget to help us understand how the organization functions. All told, this provides a snapshot that we can share with the donors who make these grants possible.”

More information on the grant application process can be found at cfnrv.org/grants/responsive-grants/. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. Questions about the grant application can be directed to the CFNRV’s team at cfnrv@cfnrv.org and 540-381-8999.

- Submitted by Lindsey R. Gleason