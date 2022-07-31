Army extends Radford arsenal's operations contract to 2026

The Radford arsenal’s corporate manager has received a five-year contract extension to continue operations at the sprawling industrial site that is among the New River Valley’s largest employers.

BAE Systems announced this week that its new agreement with the U.S. Army will extend through 2026 with a ceiling value of up to $1.3 billion.

The contract covers management, production and modernization of the site formally known as the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, where military propellants and explosives have been made since 1941.

BAE has operated the arsenal since 2012 and employs around 1,200 workers there. It is located on an industrial site along the New River in Montgomery and Pulaski counties which covers some 4,600 acres.

That industrial site also includes a number of other business that are not affiliated with BAE.

“Our team members have focused on safety, quality and teamwork over our last 10 years at Radford. It is their dedication to the mission that made this award possible,” said Brian Gathright, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc.

In addition to the Radford arsenal, BAE has operated the Holston Amy Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee, since 1999. BAE’s corporate headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia.