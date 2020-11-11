Arner named board chairman of Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association on Wednesday elected a Carilion Clinic executive as its next chairman.

Steve Arner, Carilion executive vice president and COO, was named chairman of the association’s board during a virtual meeting.

The board usually elects officers during its spring meeting, but due to the pandemic it instead extended officers' terms from 12 to 19 months. The new board will serve 18-month terms.

“In a time of significant societal upheaval during a global pandemic, Virginia’s hospitals collaborated with each other, with our partners in state government, and with many other stakeholders to respond to this unprecedented public health crisis,” Arner said in a news release. “Our shared work as we rose to this challenge and protected public health is a testament to the strong leadership of our outgoing Chairman, Dr. Mike McDermott of Mary Washington Healthcare, as well as the dedicated effort of hospital team members across the Commonwealth.

“Many challenges lie ahead. I am honored and humbled that my colleagues have entrusted me with this great responsibility. We will continue the important work of combating COVID-19 and enhancing health care delivery to meet the needs of patients in our ongoing quest to make Virginia the healthiest state in the nation.”