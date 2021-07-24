As businesses add staff, employers must compete for labor

“We want to be as competitive as possible and offer an enticing package to all of our employees to attract the best talent to come work for us,” he said.

Early in the year, Quonce said it was much harder to attract new employees, but as vaccines have become widely available and the fear of being infected is dissipating, interest has slowly risen.

Operations have not been significantly impacted by the reduced staff, but Quonce said the hotel would like to expand hours at its Regency Room restaurant and needs more people to do so.

“We’re so excited to see the hotel industry coming back to life, but at the same time it goes into that whole hiring situation where we’ve got to get the team back in,” he said.

‘An employee market’

Though the majority of Mac and Bob’s employees who were laid off when the restaurant closed during the pandemic have since returned, co-owner Bob Rotanz said it has been difficult to fill vacancies, which include not only servers but also a couple of cooks, as one recently left for a new job and another for training as a welder.

“It’s definitely the most challenging time in my 40 years as far as getting people to apply for jobs,” Rotanz said.