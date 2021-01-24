As pandemic rages on, legislature moves to extend loosened alcohol restrictions as lifeline to restaurants

Cocktails served at fine dining restaurants like the River and Rail are not easily replicated at home.

The Roanoke restaurant makes the ingredients like tonic and syrup that go into its cocktails, requiring hours of prep time. It would also be an expensive endeavor, said front-of-house manager Shane Lumpp.

Buying all the supplies for one River and Rail cocktail that has seven ingredients would cost about $200, he said. That’s doable for a restaurant expecting to make many of them, but less so for someone who just wants a drink or two at home.

“There are, of course, exceptions, but no one really has a home bar that is set up to execute cocktails that way,” Lumpp said.

But restaurants have been able to continue supplying their customers with cocktails throughout the pandemic thanks to a temporary provision that has allowed liquor to be offered to go. Efforts are now underway in the legislature to extend their ability to do so.

Though the number of people taking their drinks to go tapered off some when River and Rail reopened its dining room, Lumpp said he’d still like to see the practice continue. He said this period has shown there’s a way to do it responsibly. Plus, customers have come to expect it.