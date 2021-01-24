As pandemic rages on, legislature moves to extend loosened alcohol restrictions as lifeline to restaurants

Cocktails served at fine dining restaurants like the River and Rail are not easily replicated at home.
The Roanoke restaurant makes the ingredients like tonic and syrup that go into its cocktails, requiring hours of prep time. It would also be an expensive endeavor, said front-of-house manager Shane Lumpp.
Buying all the supplies for one River and Rail cocktail that has seven ingredients would cost about $200, he said. That’s doable for a restaurant expecting to make many of them, but less so for someone who just wants a drink or two at home.
“There are, of course, exceptions, but no one really has a home bar that is set up to execute cocktails that way,” Lumpp said.
But restaurants have been able to continue supplying their customers with cocktails throughout the pandemic thanks to a temporary provision that has allowed liquor to be offered to go. Efforts are now underway in the legislature to extend their ability to do so.
Though the number of people taking their drinks to go tapered off some when River and Rail reopened its dining room, Lumpp said he’d still like to see the practice continue. He said this period has shown there’s a way to do it responsibly. Plus, customers have come to expect it.
“You’re going to have a hard time explaining that to people why that’s no longer an option when you’ve been doing it for so long,” he said.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have dominated debate in the General Assembly, and while lawmakers may disagree on how to reopen schools and voting, one issue they’ve all rallied behind is helping the restaurant industry survive.
The pandemic has drastically altered the way people live and businesses operate. When it arrived in Virginia, the governor ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms — one of a number of efforts to curb the spread — and encouraged people to stay in their homes.
State regulators threw a lifeline to businesses by loosening restrictions on the sale and distribution of alcohol, such as allowing diners to take cocktails to go, drive up to a curb outside a restaurant and purchase a drink, or order alcoholic drinks for home delivery.
Numerous Roanoke restaurants say the ability to offer alcohol to go, especially cocktails, helped their businesses through the toughest times when their dining rooms were closed altogether. Though some saw a decrease in demand as diners returned, it’s an option they want to continue to offer.
Jason Martin, owner of Martin’s Downtown in Roanoke, said alcohol to go provided “definitely a huge boost” for the restaurant in the early months of the pandemic. While it’s less of a factor today, he’d hate to lose that ability.
“In general I think it’s just a great thing for the state to loosen up their ABC restrictions on any level,” Martin said.
It would be even better, he said, if the rule requiring that at least one meal be ordered with every two mixed drinks were relaxed. That way, if someone just wanted to get an appetizer and cocktails, they could.
The General Assembly is considering a handful of bills to keep the loosened restrictions in place and offer other relief to businesses trying to stay afloat. The Senate passed a bill last week that would let all of the loosened restrictions continue through July 2022.
“This was very, very beneficial to our business owners, and has even allowed some restaurants to stay open,” said Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, who patroned a bill to do this.
The General Assembly is also expected to pass legislation that would delay the enactment of various reforms to alcohol licenses and fees from July to next January. This would put a pause on, for example, requiring businesses to pay an additional fee to deliver beer and wine.
“We should want our small businesses and retailers to have every possible tool in the toolkit to, at minimum, stay open but hopefully thrive until we get out of COVID,” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.
J.P. Powell, one of the owners of Fortunato, said the Roanoke Italian restaurant already had a license to sell beer and wine for off-site consumption prior to the pandemic. But the addition of cocktails to go has been great for Fortunato and his other downtown establishment, Lucky.
“One of the big components of each restaurant is that we kind of take the cocktail side very seriously, as much as we do on the food side,” he said. “It was a big part of our business model.”
Neither restaurant is open for in-person dining, so the to-go option remains important. Owners of fine dining restaurants rely on a healthy bar program to make money, Powell said. After a financially “devastating” year, he said, anything helps.
“It’s just helping us lose less money, I’ll put it that way,” Powell said. “We’re not getting rich off of selling cocktails to go but it’s allowing us to make some money that wouldn’t otherwise be there.”
Powell said he hasn’t seen any downside to offering cocktails for carry-out and would support doing so post-pandemic. Any measure that eases the pain for restaurants is a good thing in his mind, since it’s unclear when business will return to normal.
The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association strongly supports continuing to allow alcohol to go, said president Eric Terry.
“Extending the alcohol to go beyond the current Executive Order is very important to the recovery of the restaurant industry. With thousands of restaurants closed across the state we need to give our surviving ones a lifeline,” he wrote in an email.
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will examine the recent changes more closely over the next year and report back to the General Assembly. The legislature will consider whether any of the changes are worth making permanent.
Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, favored tapping the brakes and limiting the changes to the pandemic for now.
“This is very limited and focused during a particular time, but I do have concerns about where it could go if it was to be expanded outside of this limited and focused direction,” McDougle said. “This is important to make sure businesses continue to stay viable, our restaurants have been one of the most hammered around, but as we go forward, we need to be careful about expanding this.”
Lisa Archer, front-of-house manager at Bloom, said alcohol to go has been enormously helpful to the restaurant and wine bar in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood, where cocktails and sangria have been popular. It can turn an OK night into a good one, she said.
The ability to add a cocktail or bottle of wine to their ticket can encourage customers to order takeout, Archer said, and they appreciate the convenience of getting drinks and food all in one place, rather than having to make two stops.
Another benefit Archer identified is that Bloom can send late-night in-person diners home with drinks if their evening is cut short by the governor’s mandate that restaurants stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.
“This is going to be around for a while longer, and I think a lot of our customers will still be ordering out for a good few months, if not through the end of the year, for safety reasons. So to be able to continue offering that would be extremely beneficial for us,” she said.
Gary Walker, owner of Cabo Fish Taco locations in Roanoke and Blacksburg, said being able to serve margaritas to go creates a sense of normalcy for customers.
“For us, part of the experience is a margarita with your tacos,” he said.
Regardless of when restrictions lift, Walker said, it’s going to take a while for some people to feel comfortable eating at a restaurant or drinking in large crowds. That makes continuing alcohol to go important.
There was a time when pizza and Chinese food were among the only options for takeout or delivery. Now, everything is available, and Walker said he expects consumers will want to continue to dine that way, pandemic or not.
“Our whole industry has kind of shifted, and I do think that to-go and delivery business is here to stay after this last year,” he said. “So, yes, it’s extremely important that we’re able to provide the full experience in that business model.”