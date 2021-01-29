As PPP reopens with new rules, Roanoke-area businesses seek second round of help

“What was different about this time for us was that we didn’t have that huge rush immediately,” Forrester said.

Forrester said most of the people seeking guidance from the SBDC are second-time applicants. Though they are familiar with the program, they want to make sure they are indeed eligible under the new requirements before spending time pulling together documents and filling out an application, she said.

Businesses that hope to receive financial assistance span industries, Forrester said, but she said many of them are brick-and-mortar spaces that serve the public.

“Typically those businesses have more employees and they’re public-facing, so really of course struggling right now because of access to their services, whether that be the restaurant industry or retail,” she said.

The SBDC is currently serving more micro-businesses — those with fewer than 50 employees — than any other size. So far this year, the center has seen the most demand from businesses open between 11 and 20 years, Forrester said.

Forrester also said the SBDC is working with partners to connect with more minority-owned businesses that might not have used its services before.