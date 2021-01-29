As PPP reopens with new rules, Roanoke-area businesses seek second round of help

Roanoke restaurant operators Moises and Lisa Nucamendi have gotten a second cash infusion from the Paycheck Protection Program for their beleaguered business accounts as they continue to plate and box up Mexican classics amid the pandemic’s deadliest phase so far.
Taxpayer-funded relief helped sustain Alejandro’s Mexican Grill’s three Roanoke Valley locations and staff of about 45 people in 2020, they said. But the Mexican eatery founded in 2007 is still beset by a drop in revenue of between 30% and 35% when compared to pre-pandemic times.
This week the company received a second PPP loan under the recently reopened federal program designed to save private and nonprofit sector jobs in industries hobbled by the virus. Recipients who received money last year may apply again. Bank of Fincastle handled the loan on behalf of the government.
The latest PPP application window, which opened nationwide Jan. 13 and runs through March, has an authorization of $284 billion, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. More than $35 billion had been distributed as of the middle of last week, including $673 million to 6,834 Virginia-based borrowers, according to federal reports.
The check Alejandro’s received “is going to give us probably six months more of life. Hopefully, by then, we’re OK,” Moises Nucamendi said. He declined to say how much funding Alejandro's got.
But he thinks the restaurant business may need to confront longer-lasting changes. The pandemic looks likely to bolster takeout and displace sit-down dining, said Nucamendi, who was born and raised in Mexico City. That’s led the couple to consider whether the dining room is possibly too large at their Salem location, which has space to seat 256 diners but can legally serve only half that number due to virus-related restrictions. And sometimes, they get fewer customers than that.
“I don't blame nobody. I don't want to get sick and I'm sure people don't want to get sick,” he said. “I think it's going to leave a scar on the restaurant business.”
At least the worst may be behind them — a 44% decline in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of 2019. In terms of earnings, the business is “kind of breaking even,” he said.
He talked about feeling somewhat more hopeful because vaccination has begun and because he suspects there is pent-up demand to dine out.
New money, new rules
PPP in 2021 looks slightly different from last year’s program.
Stricter rules, such as a mandate that each applicant experienced at least a 25% drop in gross receipts, are now in effect and could cut participation from levels seen in 2020. Last year, the government required only that borrowers certified that they needed the money.
“The government made clear this time this really was going to be for the hard-hit businesses,” said Cheryl Dillon, a commercial loan officer and SBA lender at the Bank of Fincastle.
The bank loaned about $42 million in the PPP program last year. “We won’t do anywhere near that this time around. It will probably be less $10 million,” said Scott Steele, president and CEO.
In another new development, the SBA raised the maximum loan amount to three and a half times average monthly payroll for restaurants and hospitality businesses. Other industries will be allowed two and half times average monthly payroll, the same level that was in place for all industries last year. Though payouts begin as loans, the government will waive repayment as long as the money goes toward payroll, mortgage, rent, utilities and other essential costs.
The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center has had appointments with upward of 130 clients seeking assistance with PPP applications since the beginning of January. But the staff has actually connected with far more businesses than that, as the figure doesn’t count inquiries made by phone, email or text hotline, said director Amanda Forrester.
The numbers are lower than anticipated, Forrester said, which makes her a little concerned that business owners are unaware of the program or are misinformed about it and believe themselves to be ineligible.
“What was different about this time for us was that we didn’t have that huge rush immediately,” Forrester said.
Forrester said most of the people seeking guidance from the SBDC are second-time applicants. Though they are familiar with the program, they want to make sure they are indeed eligible under the new requirements before spending time pulling together documents and filling out an application, she said.
Businesses that hope to receive financial assistance span industries, Forrester said, but she said many of them are brick-and-mortar spaces that serve the public.
“Typically those businesses have more employees and they’re public-facing, so really of course struggling right now because of access to their services, whether that be the restaurant industry or retail,” she said.
The SBDC is currently serving more micro-businesses — those with fewer than 50 employees — than any other size. So far this year, the center has seen the most demand from businesses open between 11 and 20 years, Forrester said.
Forrester also said the SBDC is working with partners to connect with more minority-owned businesses that might not have used its services before.
Ned Honts, senior vice president and chief lending officer at Bank of Botetourt, said that many restaurants, hotels and hospitality businesses experienced at least a 25% revenue drop. “However, there are quite a few area businesses that participated in the first round of PPP that haven't seen that steep a decline in gross sales and are, thus, ineligible to qualify for this latest round of PPP," he said in an email.
'Fight another day'
Hill City Music in Lynchburg, another Bank of Fincastle customer, lost sales but not to the degree required to reenter the program this year and receive another round of funding, owner Matthew Yates said.
“We're actually still hurting a lot,” he said. "Still questioning whether we’re going to make it."
Schools, whose music programs have contracted due to virus impacts, provide about 90% of Hill City Music's business, which involves the repair, rental and sales of band and orchestra instruments.
What keeps Yates from qualifying in 2021 for a second round of funding was a business expansion that happened to take place soon before the pandemic hit. He said he bought the assets of a similar company in the Roanoke Valley, and its sales moved to the books of five-employee Hill City Music. As a result, Hill City Music's 2020 revenue wasn't lower by 25% than in 2019 no matter which quarter was examined, he said.
“We live to fight another day, but fight we must,” he said.
In the event that his company can hang on through the summer and that schools resume normal activity in the fall, "we should be OK,” he said.
Yates will get PPP dollars for a second time for his harp restoration business, H. Bryan and Co., also in Lynchburg. It is experiencing a major drop in sales because employees are out, due to COVID-19 illness in the case of one, or to take care of children locked out of the schoolhouse by the pandemic. Highly specialized restoration experts are hard to come by, so Yates has not hired more people. H. Bryan has 18 months of backlogged work, as evidenced by 35 to 40 harps awaiting attention at the business, he said. Only when finished harps go out does money come in.