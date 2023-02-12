Would-be home buyers are having a conversation with themselves that probably goes something like this:

This year or next year? Will mortgage rates drop? Will selection improve?

The latest forecasts see improved opportunity for the buyer, but aspects of the housing market could remain balanced in favor of sellers into 2024 as the demand for housing continues to exceed the supply.

Many people who want to purchase a home sat “on the sidelines” as 2023 began because of a near doubling of mortgage loan rates, a jump in home prices and relatively low numbers of properties for sale last year, according to the Virginia Association of Realtors (VAR).

The number of homes sold contracted 15.7% statewide in 2022 and VAR predicted a drop of 2.5% this year.

But with the seasonal kickoff of the home buying season coming in March and April, real estate agents see a beginning of a return to balance in which buyers and sellers have equal power.

“Where we were seeing multiple offers on essentially every listing, we’re not seeing that as much anymore,” said Kelly Griffin, president of the New River Valley Association of Realtors. “We’re still seeing lots of buyers out there that are in the market or coming into the market, so there’s some properties that are getting that much interest, but we’re just not seeing the level of frenzy that we were seeing during the pandemic, 2021 specifically.”

Laura Benjamin, chief executive officer of the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors, used the word “incredible” to describe 2021.

Nationwide, would-be buyers offered $10,000 or $20,000 more that listing prices, while sellers often received 20 or 30 offers at a time — even 100 offers in California. Since then, the market has “calmed down greatly,” Benjamin said. Sellers don’t have as strong an upper hand as they did and are more receptive to negotiation and even providing some seller-paid incentives, she said.

Asked if this is a buyer’s or a seller’s market, Benjamin said “it is getting back to what we would call a normal, balanced market, though each side still wants to be in charge.”

VAR’s lead economist, Ryan Price, wrote Dec. 29: “Buyers are in a better position than recent years. While higher interest rates have cooled buyer activity and reduced purchasing power, buyers that are still active in the market could find themselves in a better negotiating position than they have in years.”

The VAR organization represents 37,000 residential and commercial real estate agents and brokers who belong to the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its ethical code.

Prices

VAR predicts home prices, which grew 7% last year, should grow nearly 3% this year. So home-price inflation will continue, the organization believes, unlike another significantly inflated consumer expense, used vehicles, which are slowly going back down.

The average price of all homes sold in the Roanoke Valley was $314,285, according to data kept by the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. That’s an increase of nearly 38% since 2019.

The 12-month average price of homes sold in the New River Valley stood at $304,510 in January, according to the New River Valley Association of Realtors. The NRV experienced a rise from 2019 similar to the Roanoke Valley.

Mortgage interest rates

Borrowing costs have increased, with the average rate on a 30-year mortgage climbing from 3% to near 7% last year.

VAR predicted a slight drop in mortgage interest rates to 5.2 percent this year.

Officials said rates remain low from the perspective of the past few decades. Lenders charged more than 18% in fall of 1981, after which rates have steadily fallen.

Inventory

Far fewer homes are for sale than in usual times in both regions. For example, the number of homes for sale during the busy season often exceeded 1,000 in the New River Valley from 2006 through 2018. But in pandemic times the inventory fell below 500.

One reason owners haven’t put their homes on the market is “because they could not find anything to buy,” Benjamin said.

“Inventory challenges will likely persist,” Price wrote. “We’ve seen the supply of active listings grow in most regions in Virginia this past year as the frenzied pace in the market has eased. While this is certainly good news for many, the reality is that the overall housing supply remains low. Years of underproduction of housing and growing demand from aging millennials vying to make their first home purchase continues to put a strain on the inventory. Many existing homeowners that refinanced in recent years are not keen on losing their ultra-low rate to move to a different property. So, while buyers will likely have more options than they did a couple years ago, supply levels are not likely to reach a balanced level in 2023.”