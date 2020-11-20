As temperatures drop, restaurants get creative with outdoor dining

“But now with half the capacity, we really need them,” Rotanz said, though it can accommodate only 50 or so with socially distanced tables.

Mac and Bob’s will add vinyl panels to its covered outdoor dining area with doors and windows that can be opened and closed. Heaters that can be used in an enclosed space were also purchased, he said. Another outdoor space that does not have a roof, but does have a fireplace, will remain open as well. Rotanz said more comfortable furniture was ordered for that area, which will also have heaters.

Mac and Bob’s is fortunate to already have an established outdoor dining area, Rotanz said. Still, he’s hoping for a mild winter to ensure it can be put to use.

Since dining in a fully enclosed space outside isn't much different from eating inside, Rotanz recognized some customers might not be comfortable with the arrangement on days when the weather requires the doors and windows be closed.

But he said the goal is not just to keep outdoor dining alive; adding seats in case the restaurant fills up and can’t serve all the customers inside is just as important.

Rotanz estimated about 40% of the restaurant’s revenue recently had come from outdoor dining.

Rotanz chose to look on the bright side: In years past, customers would ask about sitting outside on unseasonably warm winter days. They always had to tell them the patio was still closed, but not this year.

