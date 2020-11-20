As temperatures drop, restaurants get creative with outdoor dining

It’s hard to overstate just how important outdoor spaces have been to the survival of food and beverage businesses.
“I believe it’s actually saved ours,” said Andy Bishop, one of the owners of Twin Creeks Brewery, which has a tasting room in Vinton and a brewpub serving food at the historic Brugh’s Tavern in Explore Park.
As temperatures drop, restaurants and breweries are looking to extend the life of their outdoor areas, winterizing them with tents, heaters and fireplaces. The goal is twofold: to cater to customers not yet comfortable dining inside and to add capacity, since dining rooms are still seating fewer patrons.
Many of the same rules apply to indoor and outdoor dining areas; both are required to separate all parties by at least 6 feet.
Though Twin Creeks has been offering indoor seating at both its locations, Bishop said some people prefer to sit outside as a precaution. The owners are taking steps to make sure patrons can still comfortably do so in the winter.
At Explore Park, six custom-built gas fire pits were installed in the front lawn, where there’s outdoor seating, Bishop said. Two more are also coming to Vinton, where the parking lot was turned into a patio. But those aren’t expected to arrive for a few more months, so traditional heaters will be used in the meantime.
He said Explore Park took first priority with the fire pits because of Roanoke County’s Illuminights event, which brought significant crowds to the brewpub last year when it had just opened.
Even without the pandemic, Bishop said, Twin Creeks didn’t plan to shutter its outdoor seating at the brewpub for the winter.
“The crowd we get at Explore Park is certainly more of an outdoor-loving crowd,” he said. “Unless it’s cold rain or blustery, we honestly expect people to want to sit outside all winter long.”
But he acknowledged the success of the outdoor seating area is dependent on weather and guest preferences. Bishop said he grew up camping in below-freezing temperatures, so he wouldn’t be bothered by it, but he also recognizes others might feel differently.
Dave Trinkle, owner of Fork in the Alley in South Roanoke, said the restaurant is lucky to have a good amount of outdoor space. A few years ago, Fork in the Alley expanded into its yard, adding an outdoor grill and more seating. That space has been essential in helping the restaurant through this period.
“It’s been everything,” Trinkle said, noting it’s where many people feel most comfortable.
By making some adjustments to the outdoor space, Trinkle said he’s hoping diners will continue to use them at least through the end of the year.
A tent was installed in the front yard at Fork in the Alley. Some sides of the tent will be kept open so there’s still air flow, but Trinkle said propane heaters inside will keep customers warm. Plexiglass inserts were made for the outdoor pavilion in the back of the property to block the elements, but again he said the space will not be fully enclosed. The restaurant already had fire pits and a fireplace.
“We’re trying to maximize the heat while still keeping outside is the bottom line and hope that we can do that at least through December,” he said.
But he said customers should still be prepared to bundle up.
Finding heaters proved challenging as restaurants across the country are taking similar steps to prolong the outdoor dining season. Trinkle said he’s renting some heaters and also had a couple of old portable units repaired because he couldn’t find any available for sale.
Even in a normal year, Trinkle said, the winter months are slower. But customers have been enthusiastic about outdoor dining and some have told him that they plan to continue even as it gets colder.
“We know we’re going to be down even further than we are now, but if the tent helps us a little bit, if the heaters help us a little bit and we keep more people employed, that’s a good thing,” Trinkle said.
Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association, said winterizing outdoor dining areas is an expensive proposition that’s out of reach for some restaurants.
Localities in the New River Valley are helping to ease that burden. Montgomery County and the towns of Christiansburg and Blacksburg offered grants of up to $15,000 to support restaurants through the pandemic, with a particular focus on extending the outdoor dining season.
Cabo Fish Taco in Blacksburg was a recipient, and owner Gary Clark said the $15,000 grant will cover about half the cost of making the restaurant’s patio viable through the winter.
Clark said he ordered a structured tent to go over the top of the patio, fully enclosing the space, which will be accessible by glass doors. He also plans to run natural gas into the tent to power hanging heaters. It probably won’t be as warm as eating inside, but it should offer some protection from the elements.
Fully enclosed outdoor dining spaces are treated as indoor spaces, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That means patrons must wear a face covering whenever they are not eating or drinking.
With the layout of Cabo Fish Taco’s building, Clark said keeping guests 6 feet apart means the restaurant can operate at only 30% capacity. That makes outdoor dining crucial to business.
“By losing the patio when it gets cold, we’re going to be losing more than half of our existing seating for dining customers,” Clark said. “The tent will at least hopefully offset that a bit.”
Outdoor dining and takeout have made up a much larger percentage of sales than indoor dining, he said.
Tables inside the tent will be spaced 6 feet apart, Clark said, accommodating about 30 guests. The restaurant might also install shields between tables as an extra precaution.
Though Clark sourced a tent well in advance, avoiding the scramble that some restaurateurs are dealing with as they try to secure supplies, he’s still waiting for it to arrive.
Customers have begun to inquire about the patio’s future. Clark said he went by the restaurant on a recent chilly day and noticed people were still choosing to sit outside in the cold in their jackets.
“If that tells you anything about the mindset, I think people would rather be a little bit chilly than actually be stuck inside,” he said.
Mac and Bob’s Restaurant in Salem normally closes its outdoor dining area for the season around Thanksgiving and reopens it at the start of April, said co-owner Bob Rotanz.
Prior to the pandemic, the restaurant could seat 230 people inside. While there might occasionally be a short line of people waiting to be seated in the winter months, he said keeping the patio open for an additional 100 seats isn’t usually necessary.
“But now with half the capacity, we really need them,” Rotanz said, though it can accommodate only 50 or so with socially distanced tables.
Mac and Bob’s will add vinyl panels to its covered outdoor dining area with doors and windows that can be opened and closed. Heaters that can be used in an enclosed space were also purchased, he said. Another outdoor space that does not have a roof, but does have a fireplace, will remain open as well. Rotanz said more comfortable furniture was ordered for that area, which will also have heaters.
Mac and Bob’s is fortunate to already have an established outdoor dining area, Rotanz said. Still, he’s hoping for a mild winter to ensure it can be put to use.
Since dining in a fully enclosed space outside isn't much different from eating inside, Rotanz recognized some customers might not be comfortable with the arrangement on days when the weather requires the doors and windows be closed.
But he said the goal is not just to keep outdoor dining alive; adding seats in case the restaurant fills up and can’t serve all the customers inside is just as important.
Rotanz estimated about 40% of the restaurant’s revenue recently had come from outdoor dining.
Rotanz chose to look on the bright side: In years past, customers would ask about sitting outside on unseasonably warm winter days. They always had to tell them the patio was still closed, but not this year.
