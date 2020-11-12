Attorney Friedman appointed to serve as Roanoke juvenile court judge

Attorney Melissa Friedman, a longtime fixture of Roanoke's legal community, has been appointed to a judgeship in juvenile and domestic relations court.

Friedman will serve within the 23rd Judicial Circuit, which covers Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem, and will fill the vacancy that was created when Judge Onzlee Ware was elevated to sit in circuit court earlier this year.

Friedman is scheduled to take her oath Nov. 30 and begin hearing cases Dec. 1.

Friedman’s appointment, created Thursday through a vote by the circuit’s judges, is interim and is slated to be in place at least until 30 days after the start of the Virginia General Assembly’s next session, which is due to begin Jan. 13. The General Assembly could hold permanent judicial elections during that session.

Friedman, who has been endorsed by area bar associations for several recent judicial vacancies, got even higher backing earlier this year.