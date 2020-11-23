Average cost of Thanksgiving meal in Virginia falls 6%

The overall price of a Thanksgiving dinner in Virginia this year will cost on average about 6% less than last year’s meal, largely thanks to lower turkey prices.

The ingredients for a traditional meal to feed 10 adults costs $60.33, down $3.91 from last year’s average of $64.24, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s annual grocery store price survey.

It is first decrease since 2016, the group says.

Part of the reason for the decline is a 15.1% drop in turkey prices in Virginia. The average cost of a 16-pound turkey at grocery stores in Virginia was $22.42, or about $1.40 per pound, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau. The 2019 average was of 1.65 per pound.

Nationally, prices for a 16-pound bird have dropped about 7% this year than last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The cost of ingredients for a turkey dinner for 10 people nationally is down to the lowest level in a decade, the group said.