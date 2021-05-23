B&B Theatres in Blacksburg to get remodel

The B&B Theatres in Blacksburg announced it will install a new screen in the auditorium to replace the IMAX format.

The installation of what the company calls its signature “Premium Large Format Grand Screen” is among a few developments that the ownership says will be made at the Blacksburg movie theater over the next several weeks and will come just months after B&B Theatres took over ownership of the venue.

“The auditorium will no longer be an IMAX branded facility, but that in no way diminishes the presentation,” B&B Theatres spokesman Paul Farnsworth wrote in an email. “Screen size will remain the same, and the exceptional enhancements will be made to seating, audio and a few other amenities yet to be finalized.”

The other development will be the relocation of the upper floor arcade to the main floor, where it will be given an “updated modern look” and a host of new games, according to a company announcement.

The relocation of the arcade won’t impact the existing McClain’s restaurant and bowling alley, each of which will remain open during the remodeling, Farnsworth said.