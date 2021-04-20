Bag tax stymies Roanoke council, action postponed

The Roanoke City Council has postponed a decision on whether to tax single-use, disposable plastic bags.
Council members agreed that bags blight the environment but appeared unsure Monday about the bag tax idea. Council member Robert Jeffrey opined that such a measure could hurt the poor and suggested that city taxpayers pony up for reusable bags. Council members Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones appeared to favor stronger measures to control bag pollution.
The matter will be revisited in May, officials said.
Local governments asked for and received permission to tax bags, but only Fairfax and Alexandria have levied a bag tax so far, the council was told. The tax option is so new, having come out of the General Assembly last year, that regulations don’t yet exist.
The city council has the authority to direct each grocery, convenience and drug store in the city to pay a nickel of tax for each plastic bag provided to shoppers at the point of sale. Retailers would receive 2 cents of each nickel to defray implementation costs, while the municipality would receive 3 cents for use only on education, environmental cleanup and the distribution of reusable bags. Free reusable bags would be made available to recipients of government nutrition programs — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and the Women, Infants and Children Program, called WIC.
The city would have to appropriate money to provide reusable bags to the general public, City Manager Bob Cowell said.
For those who haven't been tracking the issue, Cowell said he was urged by the council to bring forth a bag tax measure for council consideration. He proposed Monday that the council levy the tax effective Jan. 1, after which three members of the public endorsed the plan in a public hearing.
Council members debated whether the proposal was too much or too little and ended up not voting.
Cobb said he’d be curious how Roanoke could go further than to tax bags. It’s critical to get discarded bags out of rivers and streams, he said.
Sanchez-Jones, who recently joined the council, expressed her hope for an unspecified permanent solution to the widespread use of plastic shopping bags. “It’s just a Band-Aid,” she said of the bag tax.
Another problem, she said, is that the extra accounting that would be required would fall disproportionately on small businesses, and “I don’t think that’s right.” To make matters worse, she speculated that people might shift shopping from Roanoke to adjacent localities that don't charge a bag tax. She agreed that discarded bags are a problem.
“I would love to go fishing but every time I go by the river and see all those plastic bags, I get sick to my stomach,” she said.
Jeffrey expressed concern about the cost faced by those who would choose to pay the tax rather than bring reusable bags to the store. “Five cents is 5 cents,” he said. “Added up through a month, that is impactful for people specifically on the poverty level.”
Council member Bill Bestpitch had this advice: “Don’t pay 5 cents for a plastic bag. That’s crazy.” He held up a reusable bag saying, “I’ve had this bag for 35 years.”
Efforts to learn the number of bags being given out by major area retailers were unsuccessful Tuesday. Managers at the Oak Grove Food Lion, Cave Spring Corners Kroger and Valley View Walmart referred questions to their corporate offices. None of those offices could be reached for comment.