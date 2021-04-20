Bag tax stymies Roanoke council, action postponed

The city would have to appropriate money to provide reusable bags to the general public, City Manager Bob Cowell said.

For those who haven't been tracking the issue, Cowell said he was urged by the council to bring forth a bag tax measure for council consideration. He proposed Monday that the council levy the tax effective Jan. 1, after which three members of the public endorsed the plan in a public hearing.

Council members debated whether the proposal was too much or too little and ended up not voting.

Cobb said he’d be curious how Roanoke could go further than to tax bags. It’s critical to get discarded bags out of rivers and streams, he said.

Sanchez-Jones, who recently joined the council, expressed her hope for an unspecified permanent solution to the widespread use of plastic shopping bags. “It’s just a Band-Aid,” she said of the bag tax.

Another problem, she said, is that the extra accounting that would be required would fall disproportionately on small businesses, and “I don’t think that’s right.” To make matters worse, she speculated that people might shift shopping from Roanoke to adjacent localities that don't charge a bag tax. She agreed that discarded bags are a problem.