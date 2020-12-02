 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ballad brings in refrigerated morgue trucks, halts surgeries to deal with rising COVID patients
0 comments

Ballad brings in refrigerated morgue trucks, halts surgeries to deal with rising COVID patients

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Deborah Hile

A refrigerated morgue truck is parked outside of Ballad Health’s flagship hospital and another is on order for the hospital where Emily Nichole Egan works.

Egan’s eyes fill a video screen during a Ballad press conference Wednesday. Behind her is a plain door marked with a big stop sign and "COVID-19 unit" written in red. Her hair is tucked beneath a leopard-print skull cap. Her mouth is hidden hidden behind a surgical mask. And though her voice is soft, halting at times to push down a rising tide of emotion, her words pack a powerful punch as she tells what’s happening at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

“We’re losing more than we’re keeping. I put an ungodly amount of people in body bags that I wasn’t prepared to do. I wasn’t prepared to give up on patients, but there wasn’t nothing else we could do. And we lost them,” she said. “There’s been days that I have lost two patients, did their care and got them moved out to the funeral homes, and then had to take two back that were equally sick.”

She cries a lot. She cries a lot.

And though Egan said she knows that people find it hard to wear a mask and that they feel as though they cannot breathe, she is holding the hands of people who die because they truly cannot breathe.

“It starts to take a toll on you, and you feel so frustrated that they didn’t take it seriously,” she said.

The disease is so widespread in Ballad’s footprint where Tennessee joins Virginia that one of every five tests comes back positive. Case counts continue to rise. Another 53 people died in the past week. On Wednesday morning, Ballad's beds held 261 COVID-19 patients, 47 of them in the ICUs and 25 on ventilators. Ballad had just 45 designated COVID beds left.

And new cases that surely will come from traveling and socializing during Thanksgiving aren’t even in the numbers yet.

CEO Alan Levine said they expect by Christmas week to have more than 500 inpatients. Ballad can turn over more and more of its hospital beds to COVID patients, but finding people to care for them is more of the challenge.

Starting Monday, Ballad will halt all non-emergency surgeries and procedures and will reassign staff to care for COVID patients.

Levine said that the National Guard is helping some, and that Ballad might close some outpatient clinics in order to move staff into hospitals. He said both Virginia and Tennessee regulators are working with them to allow aides, medics and other lower-licensed staff to work in the hospitals under nurses’ supervision.

Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia's health secretary, said during a separate news conference Wednesday that the state Board of Nursing is working with Ballad to allow paramedics to work in hospitals.

The surge started in Ballad's service area before the rest of Virginia but has been creeping eastward.

Gov. Ralph Northam said that there is sustained community transmission throughout the state, and that he is concerned about the rising number of cases and hospital admissions. Northam recently enacted restrictions that limit gatherings to no more than 25 people.

“It takes two to three weeks of data to see what’s working,” he said, adding he hasn’t ruled out additional restrictions.

Every region of the state is seeing a rise in COVID-19 inpatients. Two weeks ago, COVID patients filled 11% of hospital beds statewide. On Wednesday, they were filling 14% of the beds and were at the highest point yet during the pandemic.

Hospitals in the Roanoke and New River valleys that are part of what is considered the Near Southwest region on Wednesday released a weekly report that showed they, too, are feeling the pressure. The number of COVID-19 patients rose to the highest number yet: 280, or 46 more than last week. Of those, 61 were in ICUs and 30 on ventilators, and another 27 are thought to have the disease but are awaiting test confirmation.

One way to alleviate pressure on Ballad could be to move some of its patients to another region.

“We aren’t moving them yet to Carilion or UVa,” Carey said.

Carey said what is needed is not so much for Virginia to figure out how to shift patients around but rather for people to adhere to the public health message of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping their distance from each other.

Ballad officials each week are blunt about what is happening in their community, and yet some of the people they serve still disbelieve them.

“We have nothing to gain by sharing information that is not true. It has been very hurtful to our team members, to our nurses, to our doctors, to hear people, even elected people, even people in Washington, saying that hospitals and doctors are incentivized to diagnose people with COVID. That’s just not true,” Levine said.

Levine said if that were true, they wouldn't be begging people to wear masks, keep their distance and not go to large events.

“We don’t want this to happen. We don’t want to have our nurses have to put patients in body bags that shouldn’t have been put in body bags,” he said.

+1 
hr hr swvahealth p36

Alan Levine

 The Roanoke Times, File 2019

 

Wednesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,417 to 242,480

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 158 to 14,883

Statewide deaths: Up 20 to 4,113

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 343

Bath County: Up 1 to 66

Bedford County: Up 16 to 1,893

Botetourt County: Up 10 to 794

Buena Vista: 275

Covington: Up 6 to 170

Craig County: 90*

Floyd County: Up 3 to 355

Franklin County: Up 13 to 1,655

Giles County: Up 4 to 307

Lexington: Up 2 to 365

Lynchburg: Up 13 to 2,789

Montgomery County: Up 19 to 3,950

Pulaski County: Up 14 to 725

Radford: Up 8 to 1,176

Roanoke: Up 20 to 4,151

Roanoke County: Up 29 to 3,018

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 288

Salem: Up 8 to 901

Wythe County: Up 14 to 708

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert