Ballad brings in refrigerated morgue trucks, halts surgeries to deal with rising COVID patients

A refrigerated morgue truck is parked outside of Ballad Health’s flagship hospital and another is on order for the hospital where Emily Nichole Egan works.

Egan’s eyes fill a video screen during a Ballad press conference Wednesday. Behind her is a plain door marked with a big stop sign and "COVID-19 unit" written in red. Her hair is tucked beneath a leopard-print skull cap. Her mouth is hidden hidden behind a surgical mask. And though her voice is soft, halting at times to push down a rising tide of emotion, her words pack a powerful punch as she tells what’s happening at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

“We’re losing more than we’re keeping. I put an ungodly amount of people in body bags that I wasn’t prepared to do. I wasn’t prepared to give up on patients, but there wasn’t nothing else we could do. And we lost them,” she said. “There’s been days that I have lost two patients, did their care and got them moved out to the funeral homes, and then had to take two back that were equally sick.”

She cries a lot. She cries a lot.

And though Egan said she knows that people find it hard to wear a mask and that they feel as though they cannot breathe, she is holding the hands of people who die because they truly cannot breathe.