Ballad opens children's emergency department in Bristol

Ballad Health on Friday announced it has opened a new pediatric emergency department at Bristol Regional Medical Center to serve children living in Southwest Virginia.
The J.D. Nicewonder Family Pediatric Emergency Department has a dedicated pediatric staff and telemedicine capabilities that connect it with Ballad's Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Ballad said a $1.2 million gift in honor of J.D. and Lorraine Nicewonder helped to fund the project.
Soon after Ballad was formed through the merger of two competing health systems, it announced it was realigning children's services. The plan was opposed by residents in Kingsport, Tennessee, as the Holsten Valley Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit was consolidated into the one in Niswonger.
Ballad said two NICUs were not needed, were costly to run and required having specialists on hand without enough patients, while children lacked their own pediatric emergency room with specially trained doctors and nurses.
Bristol Regional, which treats about 500 children each month in its emergency department, was selected to host the new department. It has a separate entrance, a waiting area for families, a new triage area, a nurses’ station and four pediatric exam rooms.
“Our focus is to provide the best possible pediatric care for the children of this region,” Lisa Carter, chief executive officer of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and vice president of Ballad's pediatric services, said in a news release. “A pediatric emergency department ensures we have the clinical experts and appropriate equipment readily available to serve this very important patient population.”
“Visiting an emergency department can be an intimidating experience for children,” said Dr. Chad Couch, interim chief executive officer of Bristol Regional. “We hope offering a warm and compassionate setting designed specifically for children will help reduce anxiety for families during an already-difficult time. Patients will also have access to child life specialists to support their care and promote normalcy within an unfamiliar or potentially stressful environment.”
