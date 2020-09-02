Ballad says Lee County hospital to open next summer

“When the hospital closed in October of 2013, it was a real crisis, and I don’t think many folks in the rest of Virginia or maybe even east of Wytheville realized that Lee County is 75 miles long, and for a whole host of your citizens that meant traveling an extraordinary distance, often times into a different state, to get health care coverage,” Warner said.

The hospital’s former owner, Wellmont Health System, has since merged with the region’s other health system, Mountain States Health Alliance, to form Ballad Health. Virginia required as a term of the merger that Ballad would provide essential health care if Lee County's deal with a different partner to reopen the hospital fell though.

The authority fired the former partner when it failed to deliver the hospital and agreed last year to partner with Ballad. In October, Ballad opened an urgent care center as the first step toward reopening the hospital.

Lindy White, who heads the health system’s northwest region, said the urgent care has seen more than 6,000 patients and has referred more than 300 to an emergency department.

Ballad has also brought telehealth to 10 schools in the county.

In March, demolition work that began on the hospital was stopped when the pandemic hit.