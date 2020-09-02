Ballad says Lee County hospital to open next summer

Ballad Health announced Wednesday it has restarted work on Lee County's hospital and plans to welcome patients by July 1, 2021.
Lee County residents have been trying for seven years to reopen the hospital and were finally on track for that to happen this year when the pandemic intervened.
“One of the most difficult conversations I’ve had in my career was letting the authority know back in March that unfortunately we were going to have to put a temporary halt to the work we had just started a couple weeks before,” said Marvin Eichorn, a Ballad executive who oversees operations, during a Zoom meeting of the Lee County Hospital Authority. “We all knew it was pandemic-related, and in our view it was a temporary measure.”
But it was one more hurdle for the authority board that was created when the hospital was shuttered, prompting the people living in Virginia’s farthest southwest county to mount what seemed an impossible effort. Hundreds of rural hospitals nationwide have closed in recent years.
When Lee reopens, it will be one of only a handful to have done so.
“This is a big step,” said Ronnie Montgomery, the authority's chairman. “The path has taken many twists and turns. We have never given up.”
The county’s elected leaders across all levels and political affiliations have worked together on the project. Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, Del. Terry Kilgore and Sen. Todd Pillion were on the call to offer congratulations, gratitude for the perseverance, and continued commitment to clear federal and state regulations to get the hospital open.
“When the hospital closed in October of 2013, it was a real crisis, and I don’t think many folks in the rest of Virginia or maybe even east of Wytheville realized that Lee County is 75 miles long, and for a whole host of your citizens that meant traveling an extraordinary distance, often times into a different state, to get health care coverage,” Warner said.
The hospital’s former owner, Wellmont Health System, has since merged with the region’s other health system, Mountain States Health Alliance, to form Ballad Health. Virginia required as a term of the merger that Ballad would provide essential health care if Lee County's deal with a different partner to reopen the hospital fell though.
The authority fired the former partner when it failed to deliver the hospital and agreed last year to partner with Ballad. In October, Ballad opened an urgent care center as the first step toward reopening the hospital.
Lindy White, who heads the health system’s northwest region, said the urgent care has seen more than 6,000 patients and has referred more than 300 to an emergency department.
Ballad has also brought telehealth to 10 schools in the county.
In March, demolition work that began on the hospital was stopped when the pandemic hit.
“Our board last week met and voted to confirm the capital to move forward with our project in Lee County,” CEO Alan Levine said. “Ballad is not engaging in this project because we have to or because we were required to under the terms of our merger. This is a project we are doing because we want to do it.”
Work restarted Monday on the $12 million project.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.