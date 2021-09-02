Ban on electronic skill games discriminates against minorities, Roanoke store owner claims

"In recent years, gaming has been embraced by the commonwealth when it is enjoyed by the privileged in fancy casinos or by children in 'family entertainment centers'" that are exempt from the ban, the complaint stated. "But that very same activity is not acceptable when offered by Asian American-owned convenience stores or enjoyed by minority or marginalized populations."

At least two other lawsuits have challenged the law's constitutionality.

In a Greenville County case that remains pending, a business owner claimed that the ban violated his free speech and due process rights. And in 2020, a case that alleged discrimination against Muslim-owned convenience stores was settled in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Patel's complaint describes him as a prominent owner of convenience stores in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. Names of the businesses were not available.

Since the ban took effect, Patel has unplugged the skill games in his stores, where they remain, Heretick said.

The games are profitable for both store owners and the state. More than $150 million in taxes on the machines was collected statewide in the year before the ban took effect, according to the lawsuit.

In their news release, Joynes and Heretick said "we seek the court to determine what we already know, that the skill games ban was created based on a racial purpose, and with unconstitutional discriminatory intent."

