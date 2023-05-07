Bank of Botetourt plans new branches in Roanoke and Rocky Mount as executives grow one of the few locally based banks.

For the Roanoke expansion, Bank of Botetourt will provide banking at the Melrose Center, a planned community hub housing a grocer, adult high school, clinic and bank under one roof. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, lead sponsor and owner of the $30 million project, chose the bank from an undisclosed number of applicants.

The location is at 24th Street Northwest and Melrose Avenue, which will make it Bank of Botetourt’s first branch in the city of Roanoke. It is expected to open in fall or winter 2024.

In Rocky Mount, the seat of Franklin County, the site is on Tanyard Road and expected to open in summer 2024.

Based in Buchanan and the operator of 13 branches, Bank of Botetourt serves “a lot of customers” in Franklin County, said Lyn Hayth, CEO and vice chairman.

So do other banks. Five commercial banks have Rocky Mount offices and they held combined deposits of $681.7 million on June 30, 2022, according to the FDIC. The leader in terms of market share is Carter Bank & Trust of Martinsville, whose branch next door to the Harvester Performance Center had a third of that.

Bank of Botetourt reported profits of nearly $2.3 million during the January-March quarter, up 49% percent from the same period of last fiscal year. It reported total assets of $715 million.

Other than Bank of Botetourt, the only other bank based in the Roanoke metro area is Farmers & Merchants Bank of Craig County in New Castle, which has one office.

Old 101.5 tunes now streaming

An adult alternative music radio station that went off the air no longer broadcasts throughout the Roanoke Valley but streams on the web, kept alive by the former station manager.

Chris Conner operates themountain.live from his Raleigh Court dining room since WVMP Roanoke (101.5) switched to Christian talk radio provided by the Truth Network late last year.

Station owner Todd Robinson confirmed by email that he gave Conner the station’s music library and some station equipment after the music went off the air. The old version of The Mountain radio broadcast had streamed online before the break and thanks to Conner’s effort, it continues with him as owner and leader. Bill Trifiro, who presents the news, and Denise Allen Membreno, an announcer, who will be familiar to former 101.5 listeners, are there, too.

“We’ve stayed online and everybody’s back and now we’re going to broadcast from our houses,” said Conner, 57, a veteran radio announcer, “and hopefully it will be a success because we’re going to continue to represent the community, the local artists and regional artists and we hope everybody’s happy with that.”

Business funding explained in locally produced videos

Access to Capital is a new online video library in which business leaders and economic developers working in Southwest Virginia advise entrepreneurs.

The presenters cover business funding, from founders raising dollars from family and friends, to grants, seed funding and exit strategies, in nine segments.

Hosts Lisa Garcia, RAMP’S director, and Erin Burcham, president of Verge, interview a variety of local business people with expertise and success stories to share.

Truist Foundation funded the project, which can be found at vergeva.org/accesstocapital.

It was built by Verge, RAMP, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, The Launch Place in Danville, Appalachian Council for Innovation in Lebanon and Blue Ridge PBS in Roanoke.

Tuesday Morning going out of business

The owner of the Tuesday Morning retail chain recently announced a plan to close all of its stores for good.

The going out of business sale will be in effect at stores in Salem and Roanoke, the company said.

The Dallas, Texas, based discount retailer has filed bankruptcy.