Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg to close

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town’s northwest section is losing one of its big box stores, a wrinkle amid recent developments that have otherwise helped accentuate that area’s fast growth in recent years.

The Bed Bath & Beyond, which is among a row of chain retailers at 135 Shoppers Way NW, is closing as part of the company’s plans to shutter about 150 “lower producing” locations. The Christiansburg store is among the more than 50 locations identified in a list recently released by the seller of bedding, bathware and home decor.

The stores in the list are slated to be closed by the end of 2022, according to news reports on the retailer. The Christiansburg store will close “in the coming months,” according to a corporate email sent to the The Roanoke Times.

The Christiansburg store forms part of a shopping center property that is adjacent to the Uptown Christiansburg Mall, which has grappled with its own challenges over the years. Other retailers that share the property with Bed Bath & Beyond include Old Navy, Best Buy and a Panera Bread restaurant.

Bed Bath & Beyond is in a section of town dominated by shopping and dining establishments, many of which are chain brands.

The town’s northwest section has seen rapid growth over the years marked by some housing developments in the neighborhoods just west of the North Franklin Street and Peppers Ferry Road (Virginia 114) intersection and the ongoing revamp of the Christiansburg Marketplace.

The Marketplace, which had for years struggled with blight and vacancies, has seen the addition of several chain restaurants such as Chipotle, Starbucks and Mission BBQ. The property got another boost earlier this year with the opening of anchor tenant and natural foods grocer Earth Fare.

Christiansburg town officials, noting the growth of the northwest section, have also pumped some money into the area via a number of improvements to aid with the Marketplace, as well as a project to build a multi-purpose park just off Peppers Ferry.