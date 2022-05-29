Beer released to toast Virginia Tech's 150th anniversary

A beer to celebrate Virginia Tech’s 150th year — All Hail to Thee amber ale — is now available and is the second collaboration between the university and Richmond’s Hardywood Park Craft Brewery.

The new ale follows Fightin’ Hokies Lager, the first Virginia Tech-Hardywood beer that was introduced to the market last spring. Fightin’ Hokies, a classic Munich-style Helles lager, was the best-selling new craft beer in Virginia in 2021, based on market research by the Nielsen company, according to a Virginia Tech news release.

“I am proud of our faculty’s creativity and the support of LINK + LICENSE + LAUNCH team that helped unite Virginia Tech with Hardywood in this unique partnership, which has brought not one but now two Hokie beers to market that contribute to Virginia’s economy,” said Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation Dan Sui. “Virginia Tech and Hardywood have established one of the most successful university-brewery partnerships in the country to date with the launch of Fightin’ Hokies Lager being one of the highest-grossing collaborations of its kind.”

The limited edition All Hail to Thee, is a hoppy, full-bodied American amber ale-style beer brewed with Virginia-grown malted barley and wheat.

“We are thrilled to be able to honor Virginia Tech’s Sesquicentennial Celebration the best way we know how — with the release of a new, limited edition beer in partnership with Hardywood,” said Renee Boyer, head of the Department of Food Science and Technology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “In addition to the joy of seeing a new beer in Hokie hands, we’re excited that proceeds for both beers continue to provide scholarships for our students and enable the expansion of research programs in our highly regarded food science and technology program.”

Virginia Tech faculty members and brew masters behind the two Virginia Tech beer recipes — Herbert Bruce, Sean O’Keefe and Brian Wiersema — worked with regional maltsters on developing a unique malt blend of Munich-style malt and wheat, which provides the color and clean, malt backbone for the ale, before turning it over to Hardywood to fine-tune and produce, according to the news release.

“The All Hail to Thee amber ale beer is very different from the Helles style of the Fightin’ Hokies Lager, which is very much a session-type beer,” said O’Keefe. “It’s exciting to me that we’re able to make these different beer styles and provide them to Hokies who are interested in different beer styles.”