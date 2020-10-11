Behind closed doors: Speakeasy flourishes in Floyd

FLOYD — The town’s new speakeasy opened weeks before COVID-19 closed bars across the state.
Now that restrictions have eased, Lush Lounge doesn’t have a street sign or even a visible entrance. Yet customers start lining up at 5 p.m. on weekends in front of what seems to be a one-room deli in the white clapboard house on Main Street.
“Yes, the Blind Pig charcuteria is our cover,” said co-owner Lindsey Parks. “The Pig sells panini sandwiches, charcuterie board cheeses and meats, and some drinks. But after a while, someone tells our Blind Pig customers they should try our coca colas. And that leads to a totally different experience.”
Somewhere behind the walls of the 100-year-old house is a secret passage leading to a chandelier-lit bar presided over by a bow-tied bartender. Beyond that is the seductive, dark-as-sin Peacock Lounge, its feathered walls an elegant backdrop for sipping craft cocktails that might foam, smoke or change colors. And upstairs are the fun, themed lounges.
Finding the entrance to Lush Lounge has something to do with vintage Cokes and paying with a buffalo head nickel.
“People hear about us by word of mouth and through our Facebook page,” Parks said. “One day two young guys were running all over Floyd looking for us. I saw them crouching outside, staring through our front window. They’d already moved a Coke machine in Floyd General Store trying to find us.”
For the record, the Blind Pig and Lush Lounge, at 317 E. Main St., are three blocks from Floyd’s famed general store. It’s not really that hard to get into the Lush Lounge if you make your intentions known. And ask about a Coke.
Historically, the words “blind pig” were a code for “speakeasy.” The term denoted an establishment where folks came to see a curiosity. Customers who paid a fee for the privilege of seeing the blind pig came expecting refreshments.
“You’d go in and say ‘I hear you have a blind pig. Can I pay to see it?’ And they’d let you into the speakeasy,” said Glenn Parks, Lindsay’s husband and Lush Lounge co-owner.
Glenn did the renovations to create Lush Lounge out of the aging house, stripping the walls down to brick and repurposing some wood paneling into a fine, old-fashioned bar. Lindsey and their daughter Alannah, 23, decorated it in whimsy and period furnishing. Alannah’s most outstanding contribution is her oil of her parents drinking at the Lush Lounge bar while an elephant bartends.
Upstairs patrons sit in tiger-striped chairs or play table shuffle board under the canopy of the carnival-themed room. A realistic monkey hangs by one hand from a rope, over the head of a grinning clown. Oversized blue clown shoes sit on a shelf amid other 100-year-old artifacts.
In an adjacent room, silent black and white 1920s movies play on a large screen. The chamber contains two of the lounge’s few concessions to 2020: plugins for tablets and a wireless connection — something prized in Floyd, where not everyone can connect to the internet at home.
The Parks, who also own the Parks Painting business, are foodies — self-avowed “food snobs” who drive hours for craft cocktails and food-wine pairing events. They have long dreamed of sharing their passion through a food and beverage enterprise.
“Lindsey has always been the hostess with the mostess,” said Glenn Parks. “If she weren’t working with me in the painting business, she’d be an event planner.”
The couple was looking at potential sites for their restaurant when Lindsey saw a house for sale in Floyd’s business district. It just happened to have been built months before Prohibition legislation was enacted in early 1920.
“We’re going to have a speakeasy,” she announced to Glenn.
As they started work on the lounge, which they at first thought of as their “hobby,” the Parks moved to Floyd. They had raised their two children in Pulaski County, where Glenn grew up. Lush Lounge opened on the 100th anniversary of the start of Prohibition, Jan. 17.
“We saw that people were drinking whiskey at Floyd’s craft distillery [Five Mile Mountain Distillery] and felt they are ready for craft cocktails here,” Lindsey said. “Also, a lot of visitors come off the Blue Ridge Parkway, America’s most visited national park. We felt this was the place for the New River Valley’s first craft cocktail bar.”
Although the front business, the Blind Pig with its outdoor seating, did a brisk business in pina coladas and Bahama mamas over the summer, Lush Lounge serves only Prohibition-era craft cocktails, often with a spin. Old Fashioneds have morphed into “Fall Fashions” this month, served with cider ice cubes and swirling apple wood smoke. In what seems like magic, the bartender dusts a drink with butterfly pea flour and the word “lush” appears in blue letters. One drink changes from blue to pink after a drop of lemon; another mixes truffle smoothly with gin.
“We also make all our own syrups, bitters and tinctures,” Lindsey said. “No whiskey sour mixes here and no ice cream cherries — brandied cherries, yes.”
The lounge’s taste experience isn’t confined to drinks. The food menu changes with the season and has featured everything from caviar and lobster to pimento-cheese peppers and grilled cheese. The fall menu includes fried quail over root vegetables and peach hash as well as butternut squash ravioli. Most food is served in small tapas plate portions, so diners don’t have to choose between eating or drinking.
The Lush Lounge is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations are encouraged on weekends. The Blind Pig opens at 11 a.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. for supper Thursday through Sunday.
