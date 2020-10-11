Behind closed doors: Speakeasy flourishes in Floyd

For the record, the Blind Pig and Lush Lounge, at 317 E. Main St., are three blocks from Floyd’s famed general store. It’s not really that hard to get into the Lush Lounge if you make your intentions known. And ask about a Coke.

Historically, the words “blind pig” were a code for “speakeasy.” The term denoted an establishment where folks came to see a curiosity. Customers who paid a fee for the privilege of seeing the blind pig came expecting refreshments.

“You’d go in and say ‘I hear you have a blind pig. Can I pay to see it?’ And they’d let you into the speakeasy,” said Glenn Parks, Lindsay’s husband and Lush Lounge co-owner.

Glenn did the renovations to create Lush Lounge out of the aging house, stripping the walls down to brick and repurposing some wood paneling into a fine, old-fashioned bar. Lindsey and their daughter Alannah, 23, decorated it in whimsy and period furnishing. Alannah’s most outstanding contribution is her oil of her parents drinking at the Lush Lounge bar while an elephant bartends.

Upstairs patrons sit in tiger-striped chairs or play table shuffle board under the canopy of the carnival-themed room. A realistic monkey hangs by one hand from a rope, over the head of a grinning clown. Oversized blue clown shoes sit on a shelf amid other 100-year-old artifacts.