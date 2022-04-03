Bittersweet farewell

There was a mix of hope and nervousness in Heather Ritter’s voice as she approached the soda fountain counter at Brooks-Byrd Pharmacy on a late, rain-filled afternoon.

“Are you still open?” she asked tentatively. The clerk smiled and nodded. Ritter whooped in exaltation. She hadn’t missed her last chance.

“This is my childhood,” explained Ritter, 51, whose grandmother used to live just blocks away and would give her pocket change to walk over to the locally owned drugstore and get one of their famous orangeades or limeades.

It was a tradition Ritter would continue with her own children years later. She knew they were always in safe hands at Brooks-Byrd.

On this particular afternoon in March, Ritter’s jubilation turned serious when the clerk asked what he could make for her.

“Oh boy,” she said to herself. “I got to make it count.”

For days now, people had been streaming into the downtown corner store, which first opened its doors in 1925.

They came with congratulations, tinged with a hint of sadness, with long-held memories to share and with hopes of getting one last, handmade fruit drink for the road.

“I just want you to know that we appreciate everything you’ve done for us over the years,” John Mann, whose family has been coming to the pharmacy for three generations, said as he leaned against the high counter where Cameron Brooks was filling orders.

He asked what Brooks, who took over the store from his father, planned to do in retirement. Brooks, who’s talked Hokie sports with Manns on many a visit, smiled. “I’m going to go to some football games, finally,” he said.

For 97 years, Brooks-Byrd Pharmacy and its predecessor have been an institution in downtown Salem, serving families with a dedication to old-fashioned customer service honed by time.

Brooks, 68, greeted customers by name as they approached his counter on one of the store’s final days. His wife, Ann, picked up the ringing phone. The store had a strong belief that callers should be able to get a real person on the line — it never used an automated system or even an answering machine.

The family itself kept a home landline, long after they had a personal use for it, so customers could always look them up in the phonebook and call after business hours if there was an emergency.

The prospect of retirement had been on Cameron Brooks’ mind for some time. But he pushed it off in 2020 when the pandemic hit. He hadn’t wanted to leave his customers in a time of crisis.

Now, after helping folks weather the worst of that storm, the time felt right. In March, he announced the store would be closing at the end of the month.

The decision to retire had been bittersweet. Brooks grew up in the store, and joined it as a pharmacist 41 years ago. His customers were his friends and neighbors. He had watched their children and grandchildren grow up.

There are two things he would miss the most, he reflected.

“No. 1, the people,” he said. “No. 2, the people.”

The busy phone rang behind the counter again although it was after closing time. Brooks picked it up. On the other end was someone wondering if the news of his retirement was true. There had been many such calls since the announcement was made. There had been cards filled with well wishes dropped off. One longtime customer called, and bought a farewell lunch for the staff.

“We know we’re going to be missed,” Brooks said. “And we’ll miss being here.”

“We had a great ride,” he said. “But, every ride you have has to reach an end.”

The Main Street pharmacy, situated directly across the street from the Salem Farmers’ Market, first got its start as Webber’s Pharmacy, helmed by C.E. “Ted” Webber, who in 1959 sold it to two of his staffers — Ervin Brooks and I. Ray Byrd Sr.

It was Ervin Brooks, now 93, who convinced his friend Byrd, a Martinsville native who passed in January, to make the move to Salem. The two were so young when they first started working at Webber’s that one longtime clerk asked who the new runt was when she first saw Brooks.

Together, the business partners would uphold and build on traditions that were carried on by Cameron Brooks. The pharmacy never charged a fee for its longtime home delivery service. It used its circa-1925 ice crushing machine, which had to be laboriously hand cranked, right up until 2015, when a final breakdown eluded the skills of modern-day repairmen and a new, electric machine had to be installed.

The wooden chairs clustered around the soda fountain’s tables — where generations of students flocked after school for a drink or a snow cone — are original to the pharmacy’s earliest days.

Those who grew up coming to the store would always remember the kindness and care that the owners behind the counter showed them even in their youngest years. That, too, was a tradition carried on right until the end.

“They treated people like family here. They treated people like they should get treated,” said Michael Faw, turning and gesturing to Cameron and Ann Brooks. “People like these two can’t be beat.”

The people were what kept Cameron Brooks in the business for so long. And it’s also what kept customers coming back year and year.

They could count on seeing Brooks at the store if they had a question or pharmacy technician Whitney Bousman who had worked at Brooks-Byrd for 22 years.

Ann Brooks, who met Cameron while working a part-time summer job as a store clerk while in college, also could be found helping out on the shop’s busiest days.

In a hometown pharmacy, Ann Brooks said, you grow to feel close to your customers. “They feel close to you, too,” she said. “... They really feel connected to you, I think, because they know you.”

Nationwide, the passage of time has introduced growing pressures for independently owned pharmacies. The stores now make up about one-third of the industry with the remainder of the market dominated by chains and larger outlets, according to the National Community Pharmacists Association.

But Cameron Brooks cited personal plans, not industry drivers, in explaining his decision to slow down.

It was time, he said. Time to step away from 70-hour work weeks. Time to spend more afternoons on ball games and family trips.

“You want to do it while you still have your health,” he said. Across the counter, Ann Brooks and a customer chatted about a wedding that both had recently attended. Cameron Brooks hadn’t been able to join the festivities. He had been manning the pharmacy that weekend.

“This place is full of history,” Cameron Brooks said of the store. “I’ve pretty much spent my whole life down here.”

“But,” he said, “you’ve got to turn the switch sometime.”

The future of the pharmacy’s storefront, which was leased by the shop, isn’t known yet. Customer files are being transferred to a nearby Walgreens, and Brooks said he was assured the transition should be smooth for people.

Heather Ritter, who had made a special trip to the soda fountain for a parting fruit drink, said she was saddened to see the store close. But she was also grateful for the memories. She ended up ordering both an orangeade and a lemon-limeade so she could savor a last sip of both.

Her stepson, 22-year-old Reuben Ferris, who joined her, said the drugstore was also a childhood cornerstone for him and many of his friends.

His whole family now lives in New Castle but, when errands brought them into Salem for the day, they made a beeline for Brooks-Byrd after hearing it was closing soon.

Ferris picked up his orangeade from the counter. The drinks always lived up to the fanfare, he said.

“It’s just like a perfect end to a day in Salem,” he said.