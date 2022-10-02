Biz Intel: Closing time at Boones Mill brewery

After a five-year run, Hammer & Forge Brewing Company in Boones Mills is planning to call it a night, announcing plans to throw a grand closing party on Nov. 18.

Owner Caleb Williamson said he wanted to give fans plenty of notice, and also hold a celebration of what Hammer & Forge had done since it poured its first pint in 2017.

“Everything comes to an end,” Williamson said. “”It’s not necessarily a sad occasion. Let’s celebrate the good times we had, and move forward.”

The closing date was announced in September with a social media message written with a “grateful heart and fond memories” for the customers who had bellied up to the bar or come out for a night of live music.

Hammer & Forge, a small brewery located off U.S. 220 between Roanoke and Rocky Mount, was created by Williamson, who got his start at a home brewer, and was able to quickly expand its taproom after just its first year.

The pandemic hit the craft brewery hard, though, and its recovery process has been long. At the same time, Williamson started another line of work as a real estate appraiser, which has seen booming demand.

After a great deal of deliberation, he said, it made the most sense to close the brewery and put more time into his appraisal jobs.

“It was more of a career decision than anything else,” Williamson said. “... I don’t have enough employees or the revenue to bring on employees to do my job here. So it kind of just becomes a decision of, you know, investing in what’s making the most.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time making the decision so I’m comfortable with it now,” he said. “And I’m just focused now on ending it on my terms. That’s why we’re going to be throwing the grand closing party, and going out with a bang.”

Hammer & Forge will keep brewing up new beers both to serve customers in these remaining weeks and ensure its sendoff party is well-stocked. Music plans and other details about the November party will be posted on its social media.

Hammer & Forge will continue serving every week until the sendoff. The brewery, located at 70 Main St. in Boones Mill, is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays to Fridays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays.