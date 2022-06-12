Biz Intel: Downtown Roanoke refreshment zone

Downtown Roanoke visitors will be able to sip drinks in the sunshine under a new summer pilot program just launched by the district.

Eleven restaurants and counting are taking part in a seven-week trial run of an outdoor refreshment zone approved by Virginia ABC.

The zone, filed for by Downtown Roanoke Inc., allows customers to buy a drink and stroll outside with it. The drinks, which will be poured in clearly marked, disposable cups, can’t be taken into other restaurants but can be toted into nearby retail shops that are taking part in the pilot.

Outdoor refreshment zones are a new concept in Virginia. The move, enacted by lawmakers last year, expands on a prior statute that allowed portable drinks in designated areas but only for special events.

The new law was developed as legislators were seeking ways to aid businesses and support the cultivation of entertainment districts.

Roanoke was the third place in the state to secure a license for a “designated outdoor refreshment area.” Organizers said it struck them as a fun and novel way of drawing people downtown.

“The entire goal is really to get people to come down and explore all that we have to offer,” said Jaime Clark, vice president of communications with Downtown Roanoke Inc.

The pilot covers a zone around the downtown market square. The license offers the flexibility to shift that to other parts of the district in the future but that slice was picked for the trial run. If it’s successful, organizers will consider next steps.

The outdoor refreshment zone will be in effect on weekends, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays to Sundays, between this weekend and July 31.

Drinks can’t be taken beyond the bounds of the zone. Signs are posted to mark the perimeter. Only participating, ABC-licensed establishments can sell portable drinks.

Shoppers should check if a retail shop allows drinks to be brought in. Look for signage on the doors.

The initial list of participating restaurants, which organizers expect to expand, includes: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, Caribbica Soul, Cabo Fish Taco, Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery—Roanoke, Benny Marconi’s, Table 50, Alejandro’s Mexican Grill, Wok N Roll Kitchen, Fork in the Market, Cedar’s Lebanese Restaurant and Shishka Mediterranean Grill.

More information about the program and a map of participating restaurants can be found online at downtownroanoke.org/events/dora.

