Biz Intel: Grandin gift boutique offers variety

A gift boutique stocked with two floors of home goods, wedding items, baby gifts and more is preparing to celebrate its first anniversary in a new location.

“We offer such a wide variety of items,” said co-owner Laurie Frohock. “… We like to think that we’re fun and funky and unique. The kind of gifts that you would love to get or give to somebody.”

Two And A Half Sisters, a joint venture of Frohock, her sister and their sister-in-law, moved to a new location in Grandin Village last November after 12 years of operating out of a smaller space near Towers Shopping Center.

The new location on Grandin Road, which was previously occupied by toy store Imagination Station, offered the gift boutique about 2,200 square feet of space.

Inside, shoppers can browse through holiday decor, women’s gifts, two rooms dedicated to baby and children’s gifts as well as shelves of localized items with designs specific to Roanoke, Virginia Tech, Radford University and other fan favorites.

Gift baskets are available, and items can be personalized. The boutique does lettering in-house as well as embroidery and hand painting.

Frohock, who worked as a costume designer for 25 years, said she loved helping people curate their gifts and described it as another form of art. “It’s a creative outlet,” she said.

Two And A Half Sisters, located at 1405 Grandin Road S.W., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays. Extended hours for the holidays are planned. Updates will be shared on the boutique’s Facebook and Instagram pages.