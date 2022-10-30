Biz Intel: New dowtown Roanoke events venue seeks good vibes

A new event and music venue has opened in the halls of a circa-1919 church in downtown Roanoke.

Tajzmah’s Lounge hosts parties and private events but also opens its doors four nights a week for fans of music.

Lineups have included DJs, Caribbean music, R&B, open mics and more, said co-owner Wendell Johnson. On Nov. 5, the venue will feature singer and TV personality KeKe Wyatt in what it’s envisioning as its grand opening introduction to the community.

The lounge, which occupies a historic, column-lined church building on Church Avenue across Fifth Street from the KIrk Family YMCA, is designed to offer a relaxed and restorative atmosphere, Johnson explained.

“We’re trying to bring good vibes, good harmony,” said Johnson, who co-owns the business with Shmura Smith.

“I wanted a place where people could share their talent; where you can see people having a good time in a good environment,” he added later. “… I just want to bring love. That pretty much sums it up. I want to bring love.”

The lounge has a dress code. Criteria includes no jerseys, ball caps or oversized pocketbooks. It’s also only open to people age 30 or over.

Johnson said that proviso was added in response to feedback about a lack of entertainment venues tailored for older adults.

Tajzmah’s Lounge serves food, and is seeking an ABC license.

The lounge, located at 434 Church Ave. S.W., is open from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursdays to Sundays.