Biz Intel: Responsive Technology Partners listed by Inc. 5000

An IT firm with a footprint in the Roanoke Valley has clinched a spot on the Inc. 5000 list that tracks the fastest-growing, private companies in the nation.

Responsive Technology Partners, which has a site with a team of 17 people in Roanoke County, came in at the No. 474 spot in the 2022 list released in August.

This is the third time the IT support services provider has appeared in the rankings. Moving into the top 500 earned it a slot in Inc. magazine’s September edition that describes the honorees as the most successful companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 is picked based on a company’s percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Georgia-based Responsive Technology Partners reported a 1,311% jump in revenue in that span.

The rankings are restricted to private, independent, U.S.-based companies that generated a minimum of $2 million in revenue in 2021. The entire list can be found online at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19,” Inc. said in a news release.

Editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk added: “The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated.”

Responsive Technology Partners, which has offices in four states and customers nationwide, offers services that include IT support, cybersecurity and compliance, telephony, cloud services, cabling, access control and camera systems.

In June, it hosted a cybersecurity summit at the Salem Civic Center that brought together FBI, DHS and other security experts to help educate local businesses on emerging threats as well as measures that can be taken to protect their data.

Responsive Technology CEO Steven McComas said the company is moving into the year ahead with full focus on its mission to provide industry-leading IT solutions and top customer service.

“I am so proud of our amazing employees which daily execute this mission with world-class technical skills, dedication, agility, and tireless work ethic that is the driving force behind this tremendous honor,” he said. “We will continue to address the growing IT and cybersecurity needs of small to middle market clients.”