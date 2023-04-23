The Roanoke-Blacksburg region is the birthplace of the newest chapter of a global foundation dedicated to increasing representation of people of African American descent in technology-based industries.

Dennis Schultz, executive director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation and a graduate of Virginia Tech, attended and spoke at the kickoff April 14 at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center in Blacksburg.

Blacks are a marginalized community who hold about 3% of domestic technology jobs while making up 13% of population, Schultz said. Underrepresentation is present in “every technology related career demographic, from tech startup founders seeking venture capital, to core information technology workers seeking pay equity,” according to BIT’s website.

The organization, with 80 chapters in 20 countries and 25,000 members, spends millions of dollars on efforts focused on workforce development, training, mentorship and networking.

Many members are Black technologists who work hands-on with computers in IT departments. However, people who work in non-tech jobs at tech companies may also join.

“People always ask me, ‘Is it just for Black folks?’ Schultz said. “Well, kind of. But, the thing is, that we wouldn’t be in the position that we are without allies. Folks who want to support our cause, we absolutely welcome you.”

Sponsors include Amazon, Google and Microsoft, where he works, he said. Among the success stories, the foundation is involved with MetArena, a platform that highlights opportunities in video games and esports for competition and possible careers.

Schultz held up the Nashville chapter as another success story. It offers advanced technical training to health care workers, a 16-week program in which a traditional nurse becomes a “technical-medical professional.”

The Nashville chapter “found a gap and they decided they were going to go after it,” Schultz told the Blacksburg-Roanoke chapter. “I challenge the chapter leaders to come up with a problem that they want me to help them to solve.”

Schultz described himself as open to virtually any goal a chapter identifies. “As long as it has something to do with technology and black folks, I’m all for it,” he said.

The underrepresentation of black and brown people in technology fields is “inexcusable,” said David Catalano, a co-founder of the Blacks In Technology chapter and CEO of the Blacksburg software firm Ozmo, at the kickoff. He is white.

Schultz said allies can volunteer to be a mentor or technical coach. Those who are employed should consult their employers and bring back information about open IT positions or sponsorship interest, he said.