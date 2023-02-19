A group of people from the Roanoke-Blacksburg region intends to form a local chapter of Blacks in Technology.

Going by the motto “stomping the divide,” the global organization says it seeks to increase the representation and participation of Black people in the technology industry.

Founding leaders of a planned local chapter have scheduled a mixer next month open to anyone “who has an interest in seeing Blacks in technology take a more prevalent role in our region,” said Angela Dickerson of Roanoke, leader of the steering committee.

A Cincinnati computer networking engineer, Greg Greenlee, started Blacks in Technology in 2008 and refined the organization further in 2012. It has since spread to 60 chapters worldwide. The Virginia chapter is sponsoring the creation of local chapters in the state.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council provided $5,000 toward startup costs for the local organization. Four people, including Dickerson, stepped up as founding leaders willing to donate their time and energy to get it moving. A videoconference in early February to gauge local interest drew 16 people and the mailing list has grown to 28 people, Dickerson said.

The group welcomes people who work in technology-based positions at any company and people who work in non-technology jobs at technology-driven firms, Dickerson said. She belongs to the latter group by working as a customer service manager for a blockchain company in Blacksburg.

The mixer will take place March 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Collective, 601 11th St. NW in Roanoke. The event is free to the public.

Shenandoah Avenue project

EZ Rampz, a Roanoke Valley company that provides mobility assistance products such as ramps, lifts and devices for homes, businesses and government agencies, is building a new home for itself on Shenandoah Avenue Northwest.

President David Todd said the project is expected to cost $5 million.

Todd said he founded the company at home and incorporated it in 2008. Its leased home in northeast Roanoke County is becoming too small, so a new one is needed. The company employs 30 people.

Plans call for a 4,000-square-foot showroom as part of the planned 33,000-square-foot structure. A warehouse will take up most of the building.

A crew making way for EZ Rampz has demolished several small buildings that stood for years on the site, which is west of Peters Creek Road. The buildings included the former home of Charbel’s Sports Grill.

When the new facility is completed, possibly in July, the company plans to revise its name to EZ Mobility Solutions, Todd said. He would like to eventually add what he called a demonstration house to the headquarters.

Retailer turning out the lights

Closing signs have gone up inside Bed Bath & Beyond at Towne Square in Roanoke.

The Union, New Jersey, retailer has struggled with declining sales and financial results and announced multiple store closings. The company lost $393 million on sales of nearly $1.26 billion during September, October and November, it told regulators last month.

Also on a closing list updated earlier this month are Bed Bath & Beyond Virginia stores in Christiansburg and Lynchburg.

The Roanoke Times reported last week that the Roanoke store was not scheduled to close, based on a Bed Bath & Beyond list dated Jan. 31, which did not include the local store among planned closings. Apparently, that changed.

Music City flights resume

Allegiant Air’s nonstop flights between Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Nashville International Airport resumed Feb. 16 with round-trip service between the two cities every Thursday and Sunday through May 14.

“Passenger traffic levels definitely factor into airlines’ decision-making on where to add capacity, and we’re hopeful this direct service will continue well beyond May 14, “ said Mike Stewart, executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, in a news release.

“The bottom line is the more people who choose to fly ROA and this new BNA service, the better chance we have to attract new flights and destinations,” Stewart added.

One-way fares between Roanoke and Nashville start as low as $38. Flights depart Nashville at 1:39 p.m. and arrive in Roanoke at 4:08 p.m. The return flight departs Roanoke at 4:53 p.m. and arrives in Nashville at 5:24 p.m.