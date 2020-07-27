Blacksburg-based Modea to add jobs

BLACKSBURG — Tech company Modea will invest $100,000 to grow its town operation and is set to create 20 new jobs, according to an announcement Monday from Gov. Ralph Northam.
“Modea’s success in Montgomery County is demonstrating that growth in the tech industry is happening across diverse regions of Virginia,” the governor said. “This pandemic continues to highlight the value of digital health solutions like those that Modea offers its customers. The New River Valley has become a hub for technology businesses of all sizes, and we are proud to see this homegrown company expanding and creating new jobs in our Commonwealth.”
Founded in 2006, Modea - named from combining “modern ideas” - launched as a digital marketing firm and evolved over the years. The company now provides consulting and designs software and apps for hospital systems and other health care organizations.
Modea’s clients include Vanderbilt University Health, Children’s National Health System and Carilion Clinic, according to Monday’s announcement.
The Blacksburg-based company also recently moved to a larger office space at 301 S. Main St.
Christopher Riegger, Modea’s Chief Operating Officer, said the company was founded in the town due to the quality of life and availability of technical talent in the New River Valley.
“COVID-19 is shining a bright light on the need for better digital tools in health care and demand for our services is growing quickly,” Riegger said. “As we scale to meet this need, doing so here in Blacksburg allows us to leverage strong, local relationships and retain our company culture.”
Riegger said the 20 jobs will cover functions such as software engineering, analytics and project management. He said the $100,000 investment is how much the company estimates will be put into recruiting and training for those jobs.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Montgomery County on the project and will back Modea’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, according to the announcement.
The jobs investment program - VJIP - provides consulting and funding to companies that are creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training. The program aims to cut the human resources costs of new and expanding companies.
Modea received praise from elected officials who represent Montgomery County.
“We’re proud companies like Modea choose to make Montgomery County their home, which in turn creates quality job opportunities for our citizens,” said Steve Fijalkowski, chairman of the county’s Board of Supervisors.
State Sen. John S. Edwards, D-Roanoke, whose district includes Montgomery County, called the company’s expansion a significant win for the region’s future.
And state Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, said: “We are very proud that the New River Valley is home to such innovative technology companies as Modea. We look forward to their continued growth and success.
The team tab on Modea’s website currently shows 28 people, including Riegger.
Several years ago, another company named Ozmo spun off from Modea. Ozmo provides troubleshooting services for wireless devices.
