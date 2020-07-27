Blacksburg-based Modea to add jobs

“COVID-19 is shining a bright light on the need for better digital tools in health care and demand for our services is growing quickly,” Riegger said. “As we scale to meet this need, doing so here in Blacksburg allows us to leverage strong, local relationships and retain our company culture.”

Riegger said the 20 jobs will cover functions such as software engineering, analytics and project management. He said the $100,000 investment is how much the company estimates will be put into recruiting and training for those jobs.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Montgomery County on the project and will back Modea’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, according to the announcement.

The jobs investment program - VJIP - provides consulting and funding to companies that are creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training. The program aims to cut the human resources costs of new and expanding companies.

Modea received praise from elected officials who represent Montgomery County.

“We’re proud companies like Modea choose to make Montgomery County their home, which in turn creates quality job opportunities for our citizens,” said Steve Fijalkowski, chairman of the county’s Board of Supervisors.