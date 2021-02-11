Blacksburg biotech company goes public, hopes to treat autoimmune diseases

Blacksburg biotech company Landos Biopharma Inc. has gone public.

An initial public offering of stock, priced at $16 a share, was expected to raise $100 million to develop possible new treatments for autoimmune diseases.

The Landos labs at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center have “identified seven novel immunometabolic targets and product candidates” for the treatment of such ailments as ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, asthma, psoriasis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and type 1 diabetes.

Those descriptions and scores of scientific charts have been filed by Landos with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Founder Josep Bassaganya-Riera, a research professor of immunology at Virginia Tech until last year, told The Roanoke Times in 2019 that he was considering taking his company public in a future year. The company began in 2017.

Its workforce in September 2020 totaled 33 people at the Virginia Tech business park and at a small office in Ashburn, the filing said.