Blacksburg biotech firm facing headwinds

A Blackburg-born biotech company striving to bring a medicine to market began the year with sobering news: With cash an issue, it would bear down on developing a single drug candidate rather than try and advance a diverse portfolio of potential drugs.

Landos Biopharma threw all its weight behind a potential new treatment for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Human studies have begun, with patients scheduled to enroll this spring in a new test of the compound’s viability.

Shareholders apparently aren’t convinced.

Company stock has traded for the past four months at less than $1 a share and at a fraction of the $16 offering price 23 months ago. Last week, a securities analyst at Jefferies warned of clinical, regulatory and commercialization obstacles to the colitis drug reaching the pharmaceutical market. The share price of about 55 cents contracted further.

In another development, Landos has left its longtime local office and laboratory at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and uses public and private boxes, including one at a Roanoke Staples store, for mail. Individuals identified as media representatives did not return four phone messages over several days seeking a company update.

Struggle isn’t uncommon for would-be drug companies during the development phase, as only one in 10 drug candidates make it to market. And Landos isn’t alone in seeing its stock slump. The NASDAQ US Small Cap Biotechnology stock index has fallen 57% during the past 24 months.

Nor is intense outside scrutiny unusual because once a firm goes public, it agrees to financial and some operational transparency. Before product sales begin, there is no revenue, but heavy losses to report. Landos reported an accumulated deficit of $128 million on Sept. 30.

Landos files frequent, publicly available updates with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission because it is one of a handful of area companies whose shares are traded on public exchanges. The reports are intended to inform regulators and shareholders.

President and CEO Gregory Oakes said Jan. 5 the company had received $16.7 million from its largest shareholder, enough money to continue research through about mid-2025. It hopes to take the colitis drug all the way to consumer medicine cabinets, while pausing work on two additional options to create important drugs and four pre-clinical drug projects to “right-size” expenses, the statement said.

In all, they comprise a portfolio targeting various autoimmune and central nervous system diseases and diabetes. It is working with a partner to commercialize the drugs in China and other Asian countries.

“Our goal is to evolve Landos from a discovery-based organization into an immunology development powerhouse,” Oakes’ prepared statement said.

Last year’s move out of the CRC, one of the region’s top technology hubs, left questions about where operations would continue. In addition, the center said in a breach of contract lawsuit pending in Montgomery County Circuit Court that it was left holding the bill for a requested generator, a $138,648 expense.

In court papers, the company asked a judge to dismiss the allegations against Landos, saying they were without merit.

This is not where founder Josep Bassaganya-Riera, who created Landos while a research professor of immunology at Virginia Tech, and shareholders who invested, had hoped Landos would be.

Landos got off the ground with private capital — $10 million in 2017, its year of incorporation. At the time, the cash infusion represented the largest funding win for a Roanoke or Blacksburg startup since at least 2012, according to data from Pitchbook, a venture capital market data firm.

Since that time, the biotech company cluster in the Roanoke and New River valleys has grown by one estimate to number 40 to 50 companies today. Several of them have flourished without selling stock, having connected with outside private investors.

Bassaganya-Riera said in 2017 that he pictured his company producing an array of products, calling work done to that point “the tip of the iceberg.”

An estimated 1 million people in the United States suffer from colon inflammation and sores brought on by colitis, one of two types of inflammatory bowel disease. Landos hopes to enter multiple markets that generate billions in annual sales.

The company decided in its fourth year to sell company stock. The sale raised more than $90 million at an initial $16 price on Feb. 3, 2021. Landos had at least 30 employees.

Bassaganya-Riera stepped down as president and CEO, with the company’s thanks for his contributions, in November 2021. He did not respond to a request for comment.

The stock price slid soon after he left, though the exact reasons aren’t readily clear.

Commercialization of new drugs is a difficult business. Of 10,000 drug candidates in development between 2006 and 2015, 9.6% received FDA approval, according to the Biotechnology Industry Organization.

Despite those odds, another drug development company that once labored in a corporate research center laboratory cashed in on a blockbuster drug 15 years ago. New River Pharmaceuticals, which also lost millions in its early years and had a similarized sized staff, sold itself for $2.6 biliion in 2007.

Its drug, Vyvanse, became a leading treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and went on to become an accepted treatment for binge eating. It generates $2.3 billion in annual sales, according to the company that makes it.