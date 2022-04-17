Blacksburg-founded Torc Robotics opening center in Germany

Blacksburg-founded Torc Robotics is opening a technology and software development center in Stuttgart, Germany, marking another step in the self-driving systems developer’s ongoing expansion of its footprint well beyond Southwest Virginia.

Torc Europe GmbH will tap into the available talent pool in one of Germany’s prime automotive development regions and the Stuttgart team will support the development of “SAE Level 4 virtual driver” for deployment in autonomous trucks in the U.S., according to a recent announcement.

Torc is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck, which in 2019 acquired a majority share in the local self-driving systems developer. The two entities entered into a development partnership with the goal of bringing autonomous trucks for long-haul trucking to the roads within the decade.

Brands that belong to Daimler Truck include truck maker Freightliner and school bus manufacturer Thomas Built Buses. Daimler Truck was previously part of the company known for Mercedes-Benz cars, but formally spun off on its own last year.

Torc founder and CEO Michael Fleming spoke on the Stuttgart facility and overall work with Daimler Truck.

“Torc is working closely with Daimler Truck to optimize the entire product stack, including the virtual driver, sensing and computer hardware and the redundant chassis to be the first company to launch a scalable and profitable self-driving product,” he said. “Torc’s Stuttgart technology and software development center will leverage the deep automotive and trucking technical and product expertise to make this a reality.”

Torc Europe GmbH is described as an independent entity that is a “100% subsidiary” of Torc Robotics. The office is near both a Daimler Truck research and development facility and the heavy-truck maker’s headquarters, according to the recent Torc announcement. The technology center is 18,000 square feet, with an additional 12,000 square feet that will be used as a workshop.

Stuttgart is known for housing a number of global high-tech and car manufacturing companies.

“Stuttgart is known as an area with a wealth of automotive and autonomous vehicle expertise. We hope to leverage this significant talent pool to meet our commercialization goals and support our mission of increased safety and efficiency,” said Mike Avitabile, Torc’s vice president of engineering. “Collaboration thrives because of the partnership with Daimler Truck, a leader in the trucking industry. Combining Daimler Truck’s experience with Torc’s expertise in automated vehicle software and automated truck systems will help accelerate bringing our product to the market.”

The Stuttgart center is just one of several new Torc facilities that’s been announced or opened since the start of the partnership with Daimler Truck.

Torc has since opened a 20,000-square-foot facility in Austin, Texas, and a test center in the Albuquerque, New Mexico, area. When the New Mexico test center was announced, Torc and Daimler Trucks had already been testing self-driving trucks on public highways in the Southwestern U.S. state.

“The Albuquerque location allows daily, multi-shift runs of Torc’s autonomous test trucks on highways in New Mexico and Texas,” part of the recent announcement reads.

Last year, Torc grew its Blacksburg presence — where it has long been headquartered at the Blacksburg Industrial Park — when it expanded to a 28,000-square-foot space at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.

