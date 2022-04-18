Blacksburg public works chief to retire; nationwide search to start this month

BLACKSBURG — Kelly Mattingly, the town’s director of public works, is slated to retire on Aug. 1, bringing an end to nearly three decades of service, according to an announcement this past week.

Mattingly, the spouse of town councilwoman and Lyric Theatre executive director Susan Mattingly, was involved with many high profile projects over the years, the announcement reads. Those projects ranged from new roads and bridges to streetscapes, landscapes, utilities and building construction.

The town, however, said Mattingly’s enduring legacy was the creation of Blacksburg’s Environmental Sustainability program. The town said he initiated the first building energy retrofits for all town facilities, introducing energy-efficient lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; implemented single-stream curbside recycling; introduced biodiesel fuel to the town’s vehicle fleet; and most recently began the process of transitioning the fleet to electric powered vehicles in coordination with the town’s sustainability office.

Other work by Mattingly includes partnering with the YMCA at Virginia Tech on successful initiatives such as e-waste recycling and working with the university on the building of a joint salt storage facility to improve snow removal operations in the northwest sector of town.

But when it came to addressing some of the biggest achievements of his career, Mattingly pointed to the development of a strong work ethic and culture within his department.

“It’s important that we, as an organization and as individuals, treat our citizens and business community with respect, listen to their concerns and respond honestly,” he said. “I would like to think that by doing so, we’ve built a level of trust between public works and the community that will carry on long after I am gone.”

Mattingly said he also believes officials in public works need to embrace emerging technologies that promise to cut down on fossil fuel reliance, to reduce traffic congestion and increase safety in town for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and roadway crews.

“This will require decision makers to think about where they should be investing their transportation infrastructure dollars today in anticipation of these technologies coming to fruition in the not too distant future,” he said.

The town plans to conduct a nationwide search for Mattingly’s successor starting this month, the recent announcement said.

As far as his upcoming retirement, Mattingly said he looks forward to spending time with his first grandchild and going on cross country trips and attending music festivals with friends and family.

“I am proud to have worked with such dedicated individuals who, at times, under the most extreme conditions have delivered the many services that make our community a beautiful, enjoyable and safe place to live,” he said. “It has been an honor serving this community for the past 28 years, and I will forever be grateful to our town council for their continued support and friendship.”

