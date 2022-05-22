Blacksburg shop offers online gift registry

A downtown Blacksburg shop is rolling out a service previously dominated by major chains and department stores.

Gourmet Pantry & Cooking School, a specialty shop, is launching an online gift registry program. The Main Street store, which has been in operation for more than 20 years, said it believes it’s the first independent retailer in the Blacksburg region to offer such a feature.

Registries can be created either in-store or online. Honorees can add items that run the gamut of what the shop has to offer — from high-end cookware and kitchen gadgets to wines and cheeses to unique items like handmade pottery.

“The goal is to make everything as convenient as possible,” said Kimberley Boyer of Gourmet Pantry.

Shop owner Roya Nazare said she was excited to add a service that would make the store more accessible for customers everywhere. The registry is designed to help celebrate a variety of occasions from weddings to holidays to housewarmings.

Gourmet Pantry started exploring the service after noticing that gift registries seemed to be offered primarily by large-scale stores. The locally owned shop resolved to put its own stamp on the idea.

The gift registry program was slated to go live by May 20 on Gourmet Pantry’s website at gourmetpantryonline.com.

This is the third online service to be offered by the shop. Visitors to its website can also order gift baskets and buy gift certificates.

Gourmet Pantry’s storefront, located at 401 S. Main St. in Blacksburg, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.

