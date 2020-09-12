Blacksburg townhomes mark a new era for Habitat — and its director

BLACKSBURG — One of these seven new houses is for Christopher.

By the end of the month, Nakia McBride and her family hope to be moved into their new, affordable, ADA-accessible townhome in the 700 block of Church Street.

It’s one of seven multifamily units built by Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley on an acre of land near downtown Blacksburg.

The project will put the family of four — McBride, her fiance and their two young sons — in walking distance of the farmers market, the public library and their church. And it will cut their housing expenses in half, McBride said.

But most of all it will be a safe place for Christopher, 12, who was born with microencephaly. Because his head is smaller than normal, he suffers from developmental delays and is confined to a wheelchair. He can’t see or talk.

It’s been hard finding affordable housing in town that also meets Americans with Disabilities standards.

“Right now we have to walk up stairs, and it’s just not safe because we have to carry him,” McBride said. “As he gets older and larger and heavier, it’s a lot on one body. So, we’re excited to roll him right in the front door.”