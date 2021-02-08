Blacksburg's Sugar Magnolia to expand to Roanoke

The owners of a downtown Blacksburg shop known for its offering of sweets, paper goods and gifts are expanding their business to Roanoke.
Sugar Magnolia, which opened its New River Valley store during the summer of 2018, is slated to open another location in Roanoke’s Townside Festival Shopping Center, where the Blacksburg-originated business will take up spaces previously occupied by two stores.
Michelle Raub, who owns Sugar Magnolia with her husband, said they are targeting a May 1 opening date.
“We knew we wanted to have multiple locations. That’s been the plan from the beginning. Roanoke just made itself the natural next step,” Raub said. “The timing seemed right. We’re looking to continue to help spread happiness to people.”
The Raubs, who each have extensive corporate backgrounds, began their entrepreneurial journey in Southwest Virginia during the fall of 2015 when they opened t.r. collection, a gift shop that was located on North Main Street in downtown Blacksburg just a few doors down from where Sugar Magnolia is.
The Raubs got the t.r. idea during the 2014 college football season. Raub said her husband, Tom Raub, had been a longtime season ticket holder for Virginia Tech games.
Raub said she wanted to buy gifts before returning to South Carolina, where they lived for a decade before moving to Blacksburg. She, however, said she couldn’t find exactly what she was looking for.
Fast-forward about a year and the couple opened a shop that Raub said aimed to “offer the things I couldn’t find when I was here.”
“It was a need that was missing in Blacksburg,” she said. “That’s how t.r. got to be. It did so well we continued to add pieces.”
Raub said the idea for Sugar Magnolia came from research, including work with focus groups, to see what their venture was missing.
“Ice cream kept coming to the top of things folks thought were missing,” she said. “We ourselves had talked about ice cream.”
The Raubs opened Sugar Magnolia just a few years after t.r. and the couple’s follow-up business has since been known for its offering of ice cream, chocolates, gourmet popcorn and various flavors of hot chocolate.
Then the pandemic happened, a historic crisis that has impacted numerous small business owners.
The couple last year closed t.r.’s doors and moved most of the shop’s inventory to its sister business, a decision they said ultimately enhanced Sugar Magnolia’s offerings. They then let the t.r. lease run out.
The Raubs have also said that it was difficult to keep the old t.r. space open during the pandemic due to its capacity limitations. That store occupied approximately 600 square feet, they said.
The Raubs clarified that the t.r. brand still exists, even if it no longer has its own separate physical location.
Sugar Magnolia now sells sweets, giftable items and paper goods such as stationery.
The Raubs, who now live in Roanoke, voice strong enthusiasm about their plans in the city.
“We’re really excited about it,” Tom Raub said. “It affords us a wonderful opportunity to expand the brand, bring the sweetness to Roanoke that’s done so well in Blacksburg and the New River Valley.”