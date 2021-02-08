Blacksburg's Sugar Magnolia to expand to Roanoke

The owners of a downtown Blacksburg shop known for its offering of sweets, paper goods and gifts are expanding their business to Roanoke.

Sugar Magnolia, which opened its New River Valley store during the summer of 2018, is slated to open another location in Roanoke’s Townside Festival Shopping Center, where the Blacksburg-originated business will take up spaces previously occupied by two stores.

Michelle Raub, who owns Sugar Magnolia with her husband, said they are targeting a May 1 opening date.

“We knew we wanted to have multiple locations. That’s been the plan from the beginning. Roanoke just made itself the natural next step,” Raub said. “The timing seemed right. We’re looking to continue to help spread happiness to people.”

The Raubs, who each have extensive corporate backgrounds, began their entrepreneurial journey in Southwest Virginia during the fall of 2015 when they opened t.r. collection, a gift shop that was located on North Main Street in downtown Blacksburg just a few doors down from where Sugar Magnolia is.

The Raubs got the t.r. idea during the 2014 college football season. Raub said her husband, Tom Raub, had been a longtime season ticket holder for Virginia Tech games.