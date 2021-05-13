Blue Ridge Marathon generated $1.6 million for region, organizer says

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, one of the first large in-person events to occur since the pandemic began, provided a boost to the battered hospitality industry.

The race, along with Freedom First Down by Downtown, a three-day music festival that coincided with the marathon, generated $1.6 million in economic impact, according to an analysis by the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

The event drew 2,800 runners registered in races ranging in length from a double marathon to a 1-miler geared toward families. More than half of race participants — 56% — were from outside the Roanoke region. Runners came from 40 states and five countries, according to a news release from the Roanoke Outside Foundation, which organizes the race, known as America’s toughest road marathon.

“Polling of local restaurants, businesses and hotels showed that the weekend drove an unprecedented amount of both local and out-of-town traffic back into downtown,” the news release states.

A survey conducted after the race indicated the weekend created $920,000 in direct new sales activity, along with $680,000 in indirect and induced spending.

A portion of the proceeds from the race — $10,000 — went to 14 nonprofits that supported runners.

The 2022 marathon is scheduled for April 16.

