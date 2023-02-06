CHRISTIANSBURG — A Bojangles, Discount Tire retailer and Take 5 car wash are being planned for a tract of land on North Franklin Street that borders the land behind the Aldi grocery store.

Site plans for the three businesses have been filed with the town.

“The Bojangles site plan is the only of the three that is approved, and it is currently under construction,” Christiansburg spokeswoman Christina Edney wrote in an email. “The Bojangles site plan will be putting in the shared utility and drainage infrastructure for the two uses that will be following.”

The Bojangles fast-food restaurant plans come as rival Chick-fil-A, which has a location almost immediately across the road from the construction site, is eyeing a short move down U.S. 460 business to a new location near the Uptown Christiansburg mall. Plans filed with the town show a new Chick-fil-A location sandwiched between the private New River Road and North Franklin Street.

The site slated to include the Bojangles has some history, as it was once eyed as a spot for German grocery chain Lidl. A shopping center adjacent to the site is currently home to a Hobby Lobby craft store and the Aldi.

Lidl eventually abandoned its plans in Christiansburg and sold its North Franklin land in 2020.

Lidl’s Christiansburg store, which was to go on land at 2175 N. Franklin St. that was bought for $1.8 million, was part of a greater regional plan that called for three other locations across the Roanoke Valley. The plan in the New River and Roanoke valleys was part of a broader push into the U.S. for the chain.

The land Lidl briefly owned previously belonged to a business linked to prominent local developer Roger Woody.

During its project in Christiansburg, Lidl once stopped construction due to running into what town officials said was unexpected underground rock at the site.

The site consists of three parcels, two of which belong to a North Carolina-based business entity called Randolph Development Group LLC, according to Montgomery County online property records. The Randolph group owns the parcels for the Bojangles and Take 5 car wash business. Halle Properties LLC, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, owns the Discount Tire parcel.

Halle Properties is linked to Discount Tire, according to news reports in Arizona.